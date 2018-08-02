Plenty of Mets games this year have been worth tossing out, notably the three-touchdown defeat two nights earlier. This one was different. The Mets were competitive against a top team, but they threw it away anyway.

A wild peg from first baseman Wilmer Flores allowed an apparently picked-off runner to reach second and gave the Braves impetus for a three-run burst that produced a 4-2 victory at Citi Field.

So it was another one of those nights for a club that, assistant general manager John Ricco asserted before the game, intends to compete for a playoff berth in 2019. This night, against an ascendant opponent who is contending this year, was a signal of how far they have to go. Especially considering that Ricco said of Flores at first base: “It’s probably his best position right now.”

This was the first appearance for the Mets in New York after their franchise-worst 25-4 loss in Washington Tuesday night, a defeat that provoked a hailstorm of criticism and ridicule on social media and talk radio.

“In the middle of the game, I’m right here with them,” Ricco said in the homestand-opening news conference. “It’s frustrating, but it’s another one in a long season. You can’t overreact to it. You try to move on. We played a competitive game yesterday. There are too many games to dwell on any one. It’s the game of baseball. Things happen on both sides, sometimes in your favor, sometimes not. So you try to move past it and know that there is a lot more to follow.”

Todd Frazier, who was activated from the disabled list on Thursday, felt awful and a little guilty in seeing the disaster against the Nationals. “You can’t really think about that. It stinks that it happened. I felt like I was a part of that, letting the team down, not being there,” the third baseman said. “You’ve got to have that amnesia: We lost by three touchdowns and we come back the next day and only lose by two [runs]. You’ve got to have that feeling where you come back out and once that first inning starts, it’s a new day.”

Ricco began this day at the ballpark by insisting, “I don’t want to call it ‘go-for-it mode’ but we’re going to try to be competitive and be a playoff team next year.”

This year’s warts, though, popped up quickly in the game against the surprisingly contending Braves. Defense has been among the leading woes for the 2018 Mets and it created a huge problem in the top of the third. Jason Vargas, a woe unto himself, allowed a leadoff single to Ronald Acuna Jr. then appeared to have picked off the emerging star. But Flores’ throw to second went wide, allowing Acuna to reach safely. He came home on Freddie Freeman’s one-out single to break a 1-1 tie.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Braves expanded their lead after the second out, which could have been the third out, as Johan Camargo drove home two with a double to right-centerfield. The three runs in the inning were all earned, but all were avoidable.

Luis Guillorme, pinch-hitting for Vargas in the fifth, followed Jose Reyes’ double with a run-scoring single that brought the Mets within two, 4-2. A brewing sixth-inning rally against starter Mike Foltynewicz fizzled after a video review reversed a call and ruled Flores (2-for-3) out at second as he tried to stretch a single.

There were some solid highlights for the Mets: a home run and diving catch by Brandon Nimmo, a solid debut by reliever Bobby Wahl (two batters, two outs, one strikeout).

The final score, though, was another one for them to toss.