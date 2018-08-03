One game out of every five, Jacob deGrom is the conductor of the Mets’ orchestra, the leader in front of a gaggle of instrumentalists combining to create a masterpiece. But they tend to play only one song, and it’s not a fun one.

The Mets encountered again Friday their uncanny inability to support deGrom’s gems. He dominated on the mound and even drove in their only run. None of his teammates did much of anything else. The Mets lost to the Braves, 2-1.

DeGrom leads the majors with a 1.85 ERA. In his seven losses (to five wins), deGrom has a 2.88, which would rank 11th among baseball’s 79 qualified pitchers — better than the Yankees’ Luis Severino, the Phillies’ Jake Arrieta and the Braves’ Mike Foltynewicz.

“Every time I go out there, I’m trying to put us in a position to win,” deGrom said. “We just haven’t won baseball games that I’ve been pitching. It’s not like these guys aren’t trying to put up runs.”

Manager Mickey Callaway said: “I don’t think Jacob just says the right things to say the right things. He really believes it. He knows those guys are out there trying.”

Across eight innings, deGrom allowed two runs, six hits and one walk. He fanned nine. Atlanta struck in the second on Johan Camargo’s solo home run off the facing of the upper deck in right field.

“Good pitch,” said deGrom, who threw a career-high 33 changeups. “He had to be looking for it.”

Degrom gave up the second run with two outs in the fifth, when Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies each doubled to leftfield.

Most nights for most teams, that would be good enough for a win. When deGrom pitches, good enough isn’t.

Sure, deGrom could have done more. He could have pitched nine innings instead of eight, allowed one run instead of two, and homered instead of singled. That last of those happened in the third inning, when deGrom’s grounder up the middle scored Amed Rosario from second.

It might not provide deGrom any consolation, but the Mets’ offense of late has treated most of its pitchers this way, scoring 11 runs their past six games. In two of those games, the Mets would have been shut out if not for a run-scoring hit from the pitcher — deGrom Friday night, Zack Wheeler on Sunday. The Mets have scored one or no runs in 24 games this year. Only the Orioles, who have the worst record in baseball, have done it more often (27 times).

This time, the Mets managed only two hits, including Rosario’s double. They went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded four men on base. Anibal Sanchez struck out nine in six innings.

“Early, I felt like we were going to get to the guy. We hit some balls hard. They made some decent plays on the run,” Callaway said. “And then the later it gets . . .you do get a little frustrated. You start feeling that you let Jacob down.”

DeGrom has a 1.09 ERA in five starts against the Braves this year (though his run total Friday matched his runs allowed in the first four Braves games). The Mets haven’t won any of those games.

The Mets did lend deGrom a hand defensively. In the third, second baseman Jose Reyes started a double play with a diving stop of Albies’ grounder. First baseman Jose Bautista fired to third to get Acuna, who was trying to advance from first. Callaway thought the ensuing burst of positive energy might carry over for the Mets. It didn’t.

Four months into this bizarre trend, deGrom isn’t used to it.

“It’s not something I ever want to get used to,” deGrom said. “Nobody in here likes losing.”