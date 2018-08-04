Corey Oswalt will make his sixth start on Sunday afternoon as the Mets conclude their four-game series with the Braves, getting the nod with Steven Matz (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list.

But whether the 24-year-old righthander’s following start is for the Mets or Triple-A Las Vegas, Mickey Callaway just wants to make sure it comes five days later.

The Mets manager believes settling Oswalt into a routine of starting every fifth day will be the best way of evaluating whether he can be a permanent member of the rotation next season.

“I’d like to see him pitch as much as possible,” Callaway said. “I think what we need to focus on is that he’s pitching every fifth day and it doesn’t have to be here. We have to get him in a routine to see what he can do because, if he does the right things, he’s got the stuff. He’s got the deception. He’s got the breaking ball. He’s got the ability to throw the ball over the plate and attack it to have success. We just need to get him pitching every fifth day.”

Oswalt (1-2) enters his Sunday start with a 5.27 ERA but has held opponents to a .194 batting average. He earned his first major-league win in his last start, allowing two runs and three hits in five innings of a 6-4 win over the Padres on July 25. He has gone at least five innings and allowed three or fewer hits in each of his last three starts – including July 9 and 15 – to become the first Met to do so since Noah Syndergaard from Aug. 21-Sept. 2, 2016.

Oswalt is also 5-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 11 starts for Las Vegas and was the Class AA Eastern League pitcher of the year last season as he went 11-5 with a 2.37 ERA for Binghamton.

Additional practice

The Mets typically have a pitchers’ fielding practice once per homestand. What made Saturday’s PFP atypical, conducted about four hours before first pitch, was that it included corner and middle infielders for the first time during the regular season as Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland tried to clean up some fielding issues.

Bunt coverage and rotation plays were included in the drills.

“We haven’t controlled the game adequately enough lately,” Callaway said.

Extra bases

Matz, placed on the DL on Friday, did some light tossing and shagged flies for about 15 minutes during batting practice…Callaway said catcher Kevin Plawecki might see increased playing time as the organization evaluates him…There were plenty of early arrivals on Saturday as the first 25,000 fans received a Syndergaard Thor bobblehead.