Less than two weeks into his big-league career, Jeff McNeil looks comfortable.

Comfortable at the plate, where he’s already homered and posted a .370 on-base percentage entering play Saturday against the Braves at Citi Field.

Comfortable in the field, where he’s held his own at second base — where he snagged a hotshot off the bat of Johan Camargo by ranging slightly to his left and extending high for the catch — and made one error at third base, which isn’t his natural position.

And he’s comfortable in the clubhouse, lounging back in his chair while recalling the rocky road it was for him to get the call to Queens.

“It had been a rough couple of years, haven’t played too much,” said McNeil, a 26-year-old who battled myriad injuries in recent seasons. “To get that call, to finally make it here, it was a pretty special moment.”

McNeil, the Mets’ hottest hitting prospect for much of the season, had only four hits in 21 at-bats before Saturday night's first-pitch double, but he has shown patience at the dish. He said he’s confident the hits will fall if he maintains the same approach.

Right now, he’s seeing the ball well while adjusting to the increased velocity.

“I’m still kind of getting used to the pitching,” said McNeil, who was 3-for-3 to start Saturday night. “Little different here than in Triple-A, little bit more velocity. I’m still trying to get used to that, but it will come. For the most part, I’m recognizing pitches. I’m not swinging at a bunch of bad pitches in the dirt or anything, so I’m not too worried about that.”

Had it not been for several injuries (a double sports hernia, a torn hip labrum and a handful of lesser ailments), he might have broken into the bigs sooner. He owns a .311/.380/.443 slash line in his six-year minor league career, highlighted by a .342/.411/.617 line with 19 home runs split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

He spent time on the disabled list early this season with what he called a bruised toe, but he considers it minor. He worked on his physical preparation this winter.

“I just worked hard in the offseason, worked with a physical therapist, a personal trainer, to make sure everything’s strong,” he said.

Mickey Callaway has been impressed with McNeil’s work ethic.

“I think he’s done a pretty good job,” Callaway said. “I love his at-bats. He has the ability to kind of manipulate the barrel and foul pitches off, tough pitches off. He puts the ball in play … His work on defense has been really good. He goes out there every day and he focuses on things he needs to do to improve.”

With Asdrubal Cabrera traded to Philadelphia, McNeil is expected to have ample opportunities to both prove himself and convince management that he can be part of the team’s long-term plans.

He made an impression in his debut, lacing a pinch-hit single in his first MLB at-bat. On Tuesday, he hit his first home run, a looping blast in the Mets’ historic 25-4 loss to the Nationals.

Should his bat awaken, McNeil could play himself into a regular role next season for the offense-starved Mets.