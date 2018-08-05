Down key relievers thanks to trades, injuries and general usage, Mickey Callaway has been forced to use a few untested arms in high leverage situations as the Mets continue to piece together the final two months of a lost season.

Tyler Bashlor was summoned to pitch the top of the 10th inning Sunday against the heart of the Braves’ order, and he started off strongly with a strikeout of Freddie Freeman. But Nick Markakis followed with a solo home run over the right-centerfield wall, and the Mets fell to the Braves, 5-4, in front of 27,134 at Citi Field.

Wilmer Flores opened the bottom of the 10th against Jesse Biddle with a double into the rightfield corner. Michael Conforto advanced Flores to third base by grounding out to second. Jose Bautista grounded to third but with the infield drawn in, Flores was unable to score. Todd Frazier grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

The Mets forced extras on Devin Mesoraco's solo homer in the ninth. The Braves had went ahead 4-3 on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI single in the top half of the inning off Seth Lugo.

It took just 48 seconds to overturn Mesoraco’s loud smash to leftfield off Braves closer A.J. Minter, which was initially ruled a double. A speedy review showed the umpires what those at Citi Field already knew from replays on the big board in centerfield — Mesoraco had barely cleared the fence to tie it at 4.

Mets starter Corey Oswalt had mostly cruised through six innings on 79 pitches, so Callaway let his 24-year-old rookie go back out for the seventh.It was a relatively safe bet with the Braves’ 6-7-8 hitters due up, but Oswalt struggled immediately. Johan Camargo singled up the middle before Ender Inciarte unloaded on a 1-and-1 pitch, sending it off the facing of the upper deck in rightfield for a tying two-run homer.

Dansby Swanson then laid down a bunt single, prompting Callaway to pull Oswalt.

Trailing 3-0, Braves starter Julio Teheran hit his first career home run in the bottom of the fifth off Oswalt’s 90 mph fastball. It was pummeled over the leftfield wall for the Braves’ first run. The Mets threatened in the isxth, as Flores and Conforto opened the frame with singles, putting runners on the corner. Bautista then hit a sharp grounder to Camargo at third base, who threw to second to force out Conforto.

On the throw to second, Flores broke for home but was easily thrown out by Ozzie Albies. Jose Reyes eventually ended the inning by grounding out to third. Austin Jackson, signed on July 27, hit his second homer with the Mets in the fourth, a no-doubt shot to left off Teheran that made it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, Jeff McNeil continued to build on his recent success with a one-out RBI double to right that scored Amed Rosario, who had walked.

Small ball earned the Mets their first run in the first. Rosario walked on four pitches and then stole his 10th base of the season. McNeil’s grounder to second advanced Rosario to third, then Flores’ single off the leg of Teheran drove Rosario home.