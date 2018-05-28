ATLANTA — Charlie Culberson hit a walk-off two-run home run off Seth Lugo with one out in the ninth inning Monday afternoon as the Braves defeated the Mets, 4-3, at SunTrust Park.

The Mets had gone ahead in the top of the inning when Devin Mesoraco homered to lead off the ninth for the second day in a row. The loss was yet another hit to a team smarting after both AJ Ramos and Wilmer Flores were shipped to the disabled list earlier in the day. It’s the Mets’ fourth loss in a row. The were scheduled to play the night game of the doubleheader beginning at 7:10.

The Mets wasted another strong performance by Jacob deGrom, who allowed one run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts over a gritty seven innings. He threw 115 pitches, and survived two stoppages: a brief rain shower that passed through without a formal delay in the third, and an actual rain delay in the sixth (albeit one with no rain) that lasted 31 minutes.

The Braves’ only run against deGrom came on Tyler Flowers’ home run in the seventh, which made it 2-1. It was only the second run deGrom has allowed in 40 1⁄3 innings. Seth Lugo gave up the tying run in the eighth, on Ozzie Albies’ bunt single, a single by Freddie Freeman, and Nick Markakis’ sacrifice fly. That snapped Lugo’s 17-inning scoreless streak.

The Mets scored in the first without recording a hit. Max Fried loaded the bases on a hit batsman and an error, before he struck out Michael Conforto swinging. He walked Jose Bautista, struck out Jay Bruce for the second out, but then walked Mesoraco on four pitches to plate Brandon Nimmo. Luis Guillorme grounded out to leave the bases loaded.

They added another in the fourth, when Mesoraco singled to lead it off, and Guillorme hit a liner to left. Preston Tucker initially went in on the ball, which sailed over his head for an RBI double. The Mets had another threat cooking in the fifth, but ran themselves out of it when Michael Conforto was picked off and Jose Bautista was caught stealing.

Meanwhile, both teams played chicken with nature. A deluge momentarily halted play in the bottom of the third, but the storm cloud passed as quickly as it came, not requiring a formal rain delay. The rain delay, however, did come in the bottom of the sixth, despite the fact that there was no rain with it. A mist descended on SunTrust Park in the top of the inning, and play was called as deGrom was set to take the mound. The delay lasted 31 minutes despite the fact that it never actually rained.

The Braves couldn’t shake deGrom that easily, though, as the righty went back after the delay and retired the side on eight pitches. He finally hit a hiccup in the seventh, gift-wrapping a slider down the middle to Flowers, who got all of it and sent it to the decorative garden behind the centerfield wall to cut the Mets’ lead to 2-1.