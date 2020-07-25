If Opening Day was a perfectly scripted dream for the Mets, Day Two was nightmare — with distinct 2019 and 2020 vibes in a 5-3 loss to the Braves.

First came the 2019: Edwin Diaz, who blew seven saves in his disaster of a season last year, did it again Saturday. Marcell Ozuna homered with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mets one strike away from winning.

Then came the 2020: In the top of the 10th, the Braves started with a runner — Adam Duvall, who made the final out of the previous inning — on second base, a new rule in this pandemic-shortened season. Hunter Strickland, making his Mets debut after signing a minor-league contract last month, allowed three runs (two earned) in one-third of an inning.

The Mets received the same benefit in the bottom of the 10th but did not capitalize. With a portion of the original lineup subbed out, Jake Marisnick (infield single) batted for J.D. Davis, Eduardo Nunez (flyout) batted for Yoenis Cespedes and Dominic Smith (sacrifice fly) batted for Robinson Cano. Wilson Ramos grounded out to end it.

Most of the game was good for the Mets, with lots of similarities to the opener — a strong starting pitcher effort, good bullpen work and jus enough offense.

Steven Matz cruised through six innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out seven — his first game as the Mets’ No. 2 starter.

His only bit of trouble came in the second, when Duvall homered to rightfield. From there Matz faced just one more than the minimum number of batters the rest of his outing.

After Matz, the Mets got a good outing from just one of their three bullpen question marks. Jeurys Familia (5.70 ERA last year) tossed a perfect seventh inning on nine pitches.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Then trouble started. Dellin Betances (limited by injuries to one game last year) allowed a two-out single to Austin Riley, though Justin Wilson bailed him out by striking out Ronald Acuna Jr. swinging to strand runners on the corners.

Of greater note than Betances’ line score was his fastball velocity. It maxed out at 94.8 mph and averaged just below 94 mph in his Mets debut. His four-seamer in years past averaged around 98. Betances has previously expressed that slow fastballs are his preseason norm, and manager Luis Rojas was optimistic during camp about that pitch reaching its norm.

The Mets’ bats managed little against Atlanta lefthander Max Fried, who didn’t allow a hit through 4 1/3 innings.

Michael Conforto erased the no-hit possibility with a double — scorched at 109 mph — to left-center. Amed Rosario tied the game by tripling to right-center. After Brandon Nimmo got hit by a pitch, Jeff McNeil lofted a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Rosario to score easily.

Rojas changed the Mets’ batting order relative to the Opening Day version to account for them facing a lefthanded starter. That included dropping lefthanded hitters Nimmo (first to ninth) and Conforto (fourth to seventh). It turned out to be that bottom-third of the order that was able to break through.

The Mets put their first two runners on in the eighth inning, but Rosario, Nimmo and McNeil went down in order.