Give the Mets credit for this: At least this one wasn’t soul-crushing.

As opposed to the agonizing, blown-lead, late-rallies-falling-short sort of games of recent days, their 7-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday was mostly normal and involved minimal stress — because it looked over early.

Michael Wacha allowed five runs in the first two innings, and the lineup never offered much of a rebuttal as the Mets dropped their fourth game in a row. They are 3-6.

Atlanta righthander Touki Toussaint — making his first start in place of the suddenly cut Mike Foltynewicz — tossed four scoreless innings. He worked around three walks and three hits and struck out five. Josh Tomlin followed with 2 1/3 perfect frames.

As part of a frustrating night for Mets hitters, Yoenis Cespedes (.161) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and five men left on base and Wilson Ramos (.179) was 0-for-4 with two strikeout and four men left on base. After Pete Alonso’s second strikeout of the night, he returned to the dugout and repeatedly banged his bat against the bat rack.

Wacha was ineffective. He needed 97 pitches to grind through four innings, during which he allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks (to five strikeouts).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All of those runs scored with two outs.

In the first, Marcell Ozuna blasted a two-run home run to left. It was his third of the year, all against the Mets.

In the second, Atlanta tacked on runs via Tyler Flowers’ double, Ronald Acuna Jr.’s double — his first RBI of the season — and Ozzie Albies’ single.

It could have been worse for Wacha, too. He stranded two runners in the third inning after Ozuna and Matt Adams led off with singles. And in the fourth he hit Flowers with a pitch and walked Freddie Freeman but didn’t allow a run.

Mets starters have averaged 4.78 innings. That combined with a 7.09 bullpen ERA — third worst in the majors — entering the day has been a map to a disastrous week-plus to open the shortened season.

Franklyn Kilome allowed two runs in four innings, striking out five and walking none. He was the third Mets player to make his major-league debut this season, following Andres Gimenez and David Peterson.

The Mets acquired the 6-foot-6, 175-pound Kilome in July 2018, when they traded Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies. He briefly pitched for Double-A Binghamton — under manager Luis Rojas — but had Tommy John surgery in October 2018, sidelining him until now.

What are the Mets looking for from Kilome as he makes his first relief appearances since 2014, his first year as a pro?

“Length,” Rojas said Saturday afternoon.

He gave them just that. His four innings meant the rest of the relievers had the night off. After Acuna homered in the sixth, he retired his final nine batters.

That was a welcomed reprieve for a bullpen that had a rough week, with almost every late-inning reliever — Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia — having at least one poor outing.

“Obviously we’re going through a stretch where a lot of different guys in the bullpen are not having the outings that we know they can have,” Rojas said before the game. “They’re not coming up clean in an inning, command hasn’t been there, whatever the case individually has been. But we trust every single guy in our bullpen.

“This is still also a short-term example, what we’ve seen in the last few days. The best thing we can do is trust right now. We start moving too many parts and we can fall in a trap as well. The confidence is there.”

One Mets player who has been hot: Robinson Cano. He was 2-for-3 and drove in the Mets’ only run Saturday and is 10-for-his-last-16.

“He looks more comfortable up at the plate,” Rojas said. “His stance, his mechanics, he definitely looked more quiet, getting ready early, being able to recognize pitches and get the head of the bat out. He’s looked good.”