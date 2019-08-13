Mets vs. Braves

The Mets fell to the Braves, 5-3, in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil (6) is helped off the field by a trainer and manager Mickey Callaway (36) after being injured running out a ground ball during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-3.

Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann tags out New York Mets' Todd Frazier at the plate on a throw from Ronald Acuna Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Mark Melancon (36) and catcher Brian McCann (16) celebrate after the Braves defeated the New York Mets 5-3 in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Melancon earned the save.

Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson (20) is safe at first base with a single as New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso handles the late throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-3.

Wilson Ramos #40 speaks with Luis Avilan #43 of the New York Mets in the seventh inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mickey Callaway #36 of the New York Mets heads off the field in the ninth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets grounds into a forced out in the eighth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wilson Ramos #40 of the New York Mets singles in the third inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.