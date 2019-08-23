TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Braves

Print

The Mets host the Braves in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at Citi Field.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets' Luis Guillorme slides safely into
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets' Luis Guillorme slides safely into second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies waits for a throw during the second inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom gestures as he
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom gestures as he walks to the dugout after the top of the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after he grounds out against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the dugout after the top of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom rounds
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom rounds
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom rounds the bases on his solo home run hit off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is greeted by Amed Rosario after his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks at the scoreboard as he walks to the dugout after the top of the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido reacts after
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets catcher Tomas Nido reacts after he is hit by Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson's bat during the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom checks on him.

New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo reacts after he strikes out Atlanta Braves' Rafael Ortega to end the top of the ninth inning in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom follows through on DeGrom whiffs 13, smacks second homer of season vs. Braves
New York Liberty head coach Katie Smith watches Liberty falls to Atlanta, looks bound for lottery
Luke Voit of the Yankees after striking out Voit plays first in rehab game, could return next Friday
New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres reacts to Sabathia on Torres: 'The kid's a superstar'
Juan Lagares grounds out against the Braves during Lennon: Lagares earns his spot, but Frazier's in danger
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Tom Brady blocked from getting Tom Terrific trademark
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search