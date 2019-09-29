TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Braves

Print

The Mets and the Braves played at Citi Field on Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso singles against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso singles against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso singles against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso singles against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' Michael Conforto singles against the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Michael Conforto singles against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto runs
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets right fielder Michael Conforto runs on his single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the dugout before an MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on from the dugout before an MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the dugout before an MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard follows
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard follows through on his pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto runs
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets right fielder Michael Conforto runs on his single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a sacrifice
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Robinson Cano hits a sacrifice fly that allows Pete Alonso to score during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after he scores against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis hits a two-run
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' J.D. Davis hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis rounds the bases
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' J.D. Davis rounds the bases on his two-run home run hit off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis, right, celebrates his
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' J.D. Davis, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Michael Conforto after they both score against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers glides to his 32-yard Glauber: Collins seems sore from safety squeeze
Markus Golden and Oshane Ximines of the Giants Giants grades: Turnovers aren't costly against Washington
Daniel Jones was 23-for-31 for 225 yards, one Jones wins first start at MetLife; 'D' lifts Giants to 2-2
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees looks on Urshela leaves Yanks' regular season finale
Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers intercepts a pass Peppers' interception is Giants turning point
Jordan Eberle (7) gets a congratulatory pat from No. 1 line, power play give Isles reasons for optimism
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search