Here is a complete list of major-leaguers who have hit more home runs in their rookie season than Pete Alonso:

That isn’t a typo. There is no list. Alonso hit homer No. 52 Friday night in a 4-2 win over the Braves, matching the single-season rookie record set by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017. With two games left in the season, Alonso will have about eight at-bats to set a new standard.

A downright giddy Alonso said he was trying after the game to “wrap my mind around” his newfound place in baseball history.

“When I think of guys in baseball history, I think of old-timey guys — Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds,” Alonso said. “Jeez. To think as a rookie I hit more homers than everyone except for one guy, it’s nuts. It’s crazy.”

The blast came in the first inning against Atlanta lefthander Dallas Keuchel. Alonso got an 0-and-1 cutter on the inner half of the plate and pulled it down the leftfield line, just hard enough and just high enough to eclipse the orange line of demarcation that signals the official top of the wall.

As the ball bounced back onto the field, Alonso raised both arms — each index finger pointed skyward — and clapped his hands between first and second. By the time he rounded third, his beaming smile was obvious. He crossed the plate and was greeted by enthusiastic handshakes and hugs before he could even reach the Mets’ dugout.

“I can’t think of a happier time in my life playing baseball,” Alonso said. “Unbelievable. When I was rounding the bases, I felt like a little kid. I was overcome with pure joy and emotion.”

When the Citi Field crowd of 26,264 demanded it, Alonso returned to the top step and doffed his cap for a curtain call.

As the Mets got big efforts from Marcus Stroman (six innings, two runs) and J.D. Davis (go-ahead two-run homer), every plate appearance by Alonso became the main attraction.

In the third, Alonso sent a long fly ball foul down the leftfield line, whiffed on a slider down and eventually drew an eight-pitch walk. The crowd booed Keuchel. In the fourth, Alonso popped out to second. In the sixth, Alonso struck out swinging. Most pitches in those sequences induced audible reactions from the fans.

“There’s just something about Pete that draws everybody in,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

At least one more homer would be an appropriate conclusion to Alonso’s historic rookie year — a year that began in Port St. Lucie, where Alonso arrived far from guaranteed the first-base job. But then he earned that spot, was an All-Star, won the Home Run Derby, became the clear favorite for NL Rookie of the Year and set all sorts of franchise and major-league records, rookie or otherwise.

The Braves will start Mike Foltynewicz (4.46 ERA) on Saturday, and go Sunday with righthander Mike Soroka (2.60 ERA), a Cy Young Award candidate behind Jacob deGrom and a Rookie of the Year candidate behind Alonso.

Callaway said he is considering batting Alonso leadoff for the sake of one potential extra at-bat.

“I think I led off one game when I was 9 or 10 or something, so I have some experience,” Alonso said. “I’m for it. I’d do it.”

Alonso said it is easy to imagine him and Judge engaging in a homer-hitting New York City rivalry for years to come.

“There’s nothing wrong with some friendly competition,” Alonso said. “Well, some fans don’t think it’s friendly competition. There’s nothing wrong with competition.”