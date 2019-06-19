Scenes from Atlanta as the first-place Braves host the Mets.

Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run homer in the first inning against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets scores Jeff McNeil #6 as he grounds out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets reacts with Michael Conforto #30 after he scored off his ground out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets makes a play on a ground out hit by Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park on June 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) watches as fans try to catch a ball hit for a two-run home run by Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves on June 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and relief pitcher Robert Gsellman celebrate after defeating the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Michael Conforto of the Mets reacts with Todd Frazier after hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario of the Mets react after their 10-2 win over the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Dominic Smith and Todd Frazier of the Mets react after their 10-2 win over the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario of the Mets react after their 10-2 win over the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom looks up at the scoreboard after losing his bid for a shutout on a home run by the Braves' Freddie Freeman in the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jacob deGrom of the Mets reacts from being pulled after giving up two solo homers to the Braves in the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Mets' Jeff McNeil gets a high five from Pete Alonso after hitting a home run in the ninth inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Pete Alonso of the Mets reacts with Jeff McNeil after hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves on June 18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves centerfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. bare hands a ball hit for double by the Mets' Jeff McNeil in the third inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches in the first inning against the Braves on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Robinson Cano of the Mets reacts after scoring on a groundout by Todd Frazier in the third inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jeff McNeil of the Mets reacts after scoring on RBI double by Pete Alonso in the second inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jacob deGrom of the Mets scoops up a groundout by Brian McCann of the Braves to end the second inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Pete Alonso of the Mets reacts after scoring on a RBI double by Michael Conforto in the third inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Michael Conforto of the New York Mets reacts after scoring on a RBI single by Amed Rosario in the third inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom works in the first inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz reaches over the dugout railing for a foul ball in the first inning against the Mets on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran works against the Mets in the first inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Mets' Michael Conforto drives in a run with a double in the third inning against the Braves on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

A ball hit for an RBI double by the Mets' Michael Conforto gets past Braves leftfielder Austin Riley during the third inning on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta.

New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Gagnon sits on the bench after being replaced in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets fails to make the catch in the first inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets reacts after coming up with a double in the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves charges and foils the attempted dunk of Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 at the conclusion of an MLB game against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a home run in the eighth inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after a foul tipped ball strikes him in the third inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets celebrates scoring with teammates in the third inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Clouds loom over SunTrust Park as New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) leaves the field after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Atlanta.

New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Gagnon wipes his face before leaving the dugout to work the eighth binning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper takes aim at a Mets player in the dugout as Mets manager Mickey Callaway ooks on before a game on June 17, 2019, in Atlanta.

New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil cannot catch a ball hit for a single by Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, June 17, 2019, in Atlanta.