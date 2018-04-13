There was no loud music in the clubhouse after the Mets won their ninth straight Friday. No shouting, no high jinks. Instead, there were a few people in different corners, quietly wondering at these charmed few weeks.

It’s so, so early, but everything seems to be going right for the Mets, and on days like Friday, when an announced crowd of 34,921 was thumping like it was 2015, things seemed especially euphoric. What started off as a bleak afternoon — Travis d’Arnaud is lost for the season, the victim of a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, and they won’t have Kevin Plawecki for about four weeks because of a broken hand – instead ended with only half-joking questions about whether the Mets would ever lose again.

Of course they will, but there were moments during the 6-5 win over the Brewers when they did look downright unbeatable. It wasn’t necessarily pitching dominance — Steven Matz was serviceable, but hardly dominant — and it wasn’t pristine fielding (Jay Bruce had an error in right that led to a run). It was more how every time the Brewers seemed to have an advantage, the Mets pounced back, harder and louder, and never seemed to lose control. Todd Frazier hit two solo home runs and the bullpen allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings, as the Mets made it a very happy night for a rollicking crowd that was very high on a team that has given them every reason to celebrate.

“I guess they know what we got and we know what we’re capable of and it was a lot fun,” Frazier said of the crowd. Asked about this particular chemistry the Mets are working with, he added that he wasn’t 100 percent sure how they managed it so quickly, but he’ll certainly take it.

“We all do everything together,” he said. “We joke around. It’s just a whole bunch of guys keeping it loose in here and it’s what you have to do. It could be fake sometimes, but there’s nothing fake about us. We just keep on rolling, keep having fun and doing our job.”

The Mets never trailed, though the Brewers did make it interesting in the eighth, when Travis Shaw homered off Seth Lugo — entering his third inning — – to make it 6-5. Lugo’s contribution, though, allowed Callaway to play his matchups, and the Mets used their next three relievers — A.J. Ramos, Jerry Blevins, and Robert Gsellman — to end the threat. Jeurys Familia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11, and scored in the first inning on Yoenis Cespedes’ single. Frazier put the Mets up 2-0 with a homer in the second. The Brewers, though, finally managed to touch up Steven Matz in the fourth as Hernan Perez hit a two-run homer to left-center to tie it. But (stop us if you’ve heard this one) the Mets came right back in the bottom of the inning to score on Frazier’s second homer of the night. It was his first two homers as a Met and his ninth multi-home run game. The Mets scored three more times in the fifth on Bruce’sa run-scoring double, Adrian Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch that made it 6-2.

“It’s just relaxed,” Callaway said of the atmosphere. “I think that guys are just going out there and doing the job . . . they [feel like] they’re going to score again. It’s a good feeling.”

Matz allowed a two-run homer to Ryan Braun in the sixth, essentially ending his night. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, and three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

“It felt like playoff atmosphere,” Frazier said. “We expect to win. That’s a good feeling. Once you expect to win and you truly believe it, there’s no going wrong. You’re not going to win every game, don’t get me wrong, but expectations out of yourself, out of your team, we expect to win every day.”

So far, so good.