Paul Sewald took a mighty hack, sending the ball high into the air, and the fans at Citi Field responded with the swelling roar of a crowd ready for a comeback.

Granted, the ball landed in Lorenzo Cain’s glove in shallow centerfield for the first out of the sixth inning, but the sentiment remained. In the world the Mets have created these past few weeks, large deficits can be vanquished by middle relievers with iffy offensive credentials, and no effort is ever hopeless. But yes, even in that world, the Mets must lose some times, and lose they did Saturday night, 5-1, to the Brewers. It’s only the second loss of the Mets’ season, and breaks a nine-game winning streak.

Matt Harvey had something of a repeat of his middling performance last time out: After a dominant first inning, when he showcased a 95-mph fastball, he began to lose his way, giving up home runs to Jonathan Villar and Jett Bandy. But unlike last time, the Mets couldn’t make up the deficit: They were stymied by Chase Anderson, who no-hit them for the first 4 2⁄3 of his 6 1⁄3 innings of work. Orlando Arcia also hit a solo home run, against Hansel Robles in the ninth.

“I just have to be better than that,” Harvey said. “We had a good streak going and tonight I needed to go out and be better and that loss is on me completely . . . I’ll have to take my 24 hours and be [angry] about this one and just be better tomorrow.”

The lone bright spot for the Mets was Sewald (no, not his flyout). His three perfect innings saved a taxed bullpen, and his five strikeouts were just another indication of the weapon the Mets have sitting on the benches in the little corner in rightfield.

Otherwise, Saturday was a departure from the familiar script the Mets have written. Though they allowed at least one run in 27 innings going into this game, they’ve won specifically because of their ability to respond: Out of those 27 innings, the Mets came back to score in 13.

But things didn’t seem to be going in the Mets’ favor from the get-go, when Villar’s homer appeared to get an assist from the swirling wind in left. Harvey was already in the weeds at that point in the second inning, having given up a leadoff double to Travis Shaw before walking Domingo Santana. That’s when Villar launched Harvey’s 93-mph fastball to left, a ball that appeared to die as it reached the wall, only to (maybe) get a little help from nature’s ceiling fan. It was Villar’s first home run of the year.

The Brewers’ second homer, however, was entirely man-made. With one out and nobody on in the fourth, Bandy hit Harvey’s 0-and-2 91-mph fastball deep into the seats in left-center to give the Brewers a 4-0 advantage. Harvey was mostly in the low 90s with his four-seam fastball and didn’t start trying to incorporate his slider and curve until later innings. Harvey lasted five innings, giving up four runs, eight hits, with six strikeouts and a walk.

“I didn’t see the confidence that I’d probably seen before,” Mickey Callaway said.

Meanwhile, the Mets . . . did a whole lotta nothing.

After weeks of sheer dominance, the Mets’ bats finally fell silent, until the fifth, when Amed Rosario broke up Anderson’s no-hit bid with a single that barely left the infield. The Mets did end up with two on and two out that inning, but Jose Lobaton struck out to end it.

The Mets finally scored in the sixth, when Michael Conforto reached on a hit by pitch, moved to second on a groundout and came home on Yoenis Cespedes’ bloop single.

“Until the last out is made, we definitely don’t feel that we’re out of it and I think that’s the sign of a good team,” Jay Bruce said. “We’ve proven to ourselves that we’re capable of doing that and jumping guys late, and tonight we just weren’t able to get it done.”