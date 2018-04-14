Mickey Callaway was the pitching coach of the Cleveland Indians last season when they won 22 games in a row. So the rookie Mets manager knows a thing or two about a winning streak and sees some similarities with his team’s hot start.

“How relaxed everybody is,” Callaway said Saturday night before the Mets, winners of nine in a row, lost to the Brewers, 5-1, at Citi Field. “You’re just out there playing the game. You’re not worried if you give up a run. You’re not getting too emotional when you score. We’re just going out there relaxed and playing the game the right way. There’s a lot of similarities there, for sure.”

Familia feeling

Jeurys Familia notched his seventh save in seven chances in the Mets’ 6-5 victory over the Brewers on Friday night. Familia, who missed most of last season after surgery to remove a blood clot in his shoulder, had six saves in 2017.

“I think a lot of guys, the more they pitch — especially sinkerballers — they start to get in a rhythm,” Callaway said of Familia, who had not allowed a run in nine innings over eight outings. “He’s been out there consistently, so he’s in a good groove right now. He’s throwing a strike when he needs to, and with his stuff, if he’s able to do that, then he’s going to have success.”

Familia became the fifth pitcher to earn seven saves in his team’s first 12 games. The last was Heath Bell for the 2009 Padres.

Extra bases

The Mets’ 11-1 start going into Saturday was the best 12-game start in franchise history. They are the fifth New York team since 1900 to start 11-1 (1918 Giants, 1938 Giants, 1940 Dodgers, 1955 Dodgers), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Only the 1955 Dodgers reached the World Series. They beat the Yankees in seven games . . . Callaway is the second manager since 1900 to start 11-1, according to Elias. The other is Pat Moran with the 1915 Phillies. The Phillies lost the World Series to the Red Sox in five games. Moran later won the infamous 1919 “Black Sox” World Series as manager of the Reds.