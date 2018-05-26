MILWAUKEE — This is not what Mickey Callaway meant when he said he wants the Mets to walk more.

In the Mets’ 4-3 loss Friday night to the Brewers, AJ Ramos gave Callaway the worst kind of walk: a walk-off walk.

Ramos issued free passes to the only two batters he faced, including walking Travis Shaw with the bases loaded to force in the Brewers’ winning run in the bottom of the 10th. Only one of Ramos’ nine pitches was a strike. The last one skipped past catcher Devin Mesoraco to the backstop as Ramos completed one more walk, a speedy one off the mound, down the dugout steps and into the clubhouse.

“You’re just trying to find a way to throw a strike,” Ramos said. “It was obvious they were just waiting to get a good strike. I just couldn’t find it for some reason.

“I haven’t been doing my job, plain and simple. There’s no excuse, no rhyme or reason. There’s not anything going on. I just haven’t been very good.”

Ramos’ 5.21 ERA is the highest of his career, but he is allowing hits at his lowest rate since 2015. The trouble is the walks: 14 in 19 innings.

“We’ve seen flashes of the real AJ Ramos,” Callaway said. “But it’s kind of been back and forth. You see a couple good innings, then you’ll see an inning where he struggles throwing it over.”

What is Callaway’s level of trust in Ramos?

“He’s in our bullpen. He’s got to pitch in situations like that,” Callaway said. “Tonight was just — obviously he didn’t have it. He didn’t have anything. It hasn’t been like how it was tonight. You have to chalk that up to man, he just couldn’t get the ball over the plate.”

Ramos was the third Mets pitcher of the inning, after Robert Gsellman sandwiched a single to Eric Sogard around two walks and Jerry Blevins allowed a single to Christian Yelich, his only batter.

They combined to ruin what had been a decent night for the Mets, who rallied in the ninth against closer Corey Knebel. Jose Bautista’s RBI single tied it after a pair of two-out walks.

Noah Syndergaard was efficient but hittable. He lasted six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. Syndergaard struck out eight and walked none.

In the third, he faced off with his old nemesis: the running game. Milwaukee stole second base twice — Lorenzo Cain easily and Yelich by a smaller margin — and both scored on singles. Yelich drove in Cain, and Shaw drove in Yelich.

That sequence came hours after Callaway praised Syndergaard’s progress in controlling opposing baserunners, a focus for the righthander since spring training. Callaway said Syndergaard has cut down his time to home from 1.6-1.7 seconds to as low as 1.29 seconds — one-third of a second or so that matters in the type of bang-bang play like a runner stealing a base.

It didn’t pay off this time.

“It’s tough when two singles score runs because of two stolen bases,” Callaway said. “It’s something Noah is cognizant of. I think he’s working on it and he’s getting better and better. But he’s not going to change it in a month. He’s going to take some time.”

Said Syndergaard: “I didn’t really give Mesoraco an opportunity to throw guys out. I didn’t give quality pitches to really handle. That one’s on me.”

Runners have stolen 12 bases in 14 tries against Syndergaard this season.

Callaway lifted Syndergaard in the seventh, opting to go with pinch hitter Jose Reyes (.143) with two outs and a runner on first in a one-run game. Syndergaard threw 78 pitches (50 strikes). He finished his night with three hitless innings after the third-inning trouble, striking out four of his final six batters.

“It’s really tough,” Callaway said of the decision to pinch hit for Syndergaard. “Considering where we were offensively at the time, you have to get him out of there. He did his job.”

The Mets’ offense, which hasn’t scored more than five runs in a week and a half, was quiet again. Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto homered. Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits. The rest of the Mets toaled four.