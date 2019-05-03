Mets' bats quiet in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Their rotation seemingly back in tip-top shape, the Mets suddenly are having a hard time scoring.

In their 3-1 loss to the Brewers on Friday, the Mets’ only run was in the first inning, when Wilson Ramos lined a two-out single to rightfield. That remains the Mets’ only RBI from a position player since Tuesday, when Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly gave the Mets a walk-off win. They threated in the ninth, with the first two batters getting aboard before Josh Hader struck out the side.

On Wednesday, the Mets were shut out by Cincinnati. On Thursday, Noah Syndergaard homered for the team’s only run, also against the Reds. And now the Brewers shut them down to open the three-game weekend series.

Against Brandon Woodruff (five innings, seven strikeouts) and a trio of relievers, the Mets managed only seven hits, grounded into two double plays and left seven runners on base. After Ramos’ RBI knock, the Mets were hitless in six other at-bats with runners in scoring position.

That runs contrary how the Mets have played for the first month-plus of the season. Entering play Friday, the Mets averaged 4.84 runs per game — a tick above the league average of 4.6 — which carried the team to a winning-record-or-better as the pitching staff struggled.

For this week, at least, that trend hasn’t held up. They have scored two runs in their past three games and 10 runs in their past four.

Still, the Mets (16-16) have yet to drop below .500 at any point this season. Zack Wheeler will seek to continue that streak when he gets the ball Saturday night opposite Gio Gonzalez, who is making his second start of the year, both against the Mets.

Lefthander Steven Matz was decent, holding the Brewers to three runs in 5 2/3 innings — one out shy of what would have been his fourth quality start in his past five outings (with the eight-run, zero-outs dud against the Phillies the only exception). Matz had no perfect innings, scattered nine hits, struck out three and walked one.

A pair of home runs made all the difference for Milwaukee. In the first, leadoff hitter Lorenzo Cain went deep to left-centerfield, Matz immediately relinquishing the one-run lead the Mets afforded him in the top of the frame. In the fifth, Ryan Braun sent a full-count sinker over the heart of the plate 443 feet to center for a two-run shot. That blast stood as the game-winner.

Lefthander Luis Avilan left the game with an athletic trainer in the bottom of the eighth.

Notes & quotes: The Mets released catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was designated for assignment Sunday. They owe him the rest of his $3.52-million salary.