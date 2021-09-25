MILWAUKEE — The end the Mets long had feared arrived Saturday.

Before they played the Brewers, they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention by virtue of the Phillies’ win over the Pirates.

That meant that the eventual National League East winner, whether its first-place Atlanta or second-place Philadelphia, is guaranteed to reach 83 wins, since they have a three-game series against each other next week. The Mets, at 73 wins, had nine games remaining heading into their date with the Brewers and thus could only max out at 82.

And so what had been a foregone conclusion for the past week-plus — or longer, depending on your level of pessimism — became official: The Mets are missing the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year. They have not won a postseason game since Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.

The formality might sting more this season because of the details. It was the first year under new owner Steve Cohen. There was huge hype surrounding Francisco Lindor and the Mets’ 10-year, $341 million commitment to him. Jacob deGrom, with a 1.08 ERA, had one of the best first halves ever by a starting pitcher. And they spent 114 days — more than half of the six-month schedule — in first place in the division, a position they held into August.

Underscoring the missed opportunity: The NL East is the weakest division in the majors this year.

The Mets were 47-40 at the All-Star break. They were 26-40 since then, before their game Saturday.

Had they played just .500 baseball in the second half, they would have had 80 wins with the NL East title very much in play with a week to go.

Instead, immense disappointment.

"If you don’t make the playoffs, it’s tough," manager Luis Rojas said this weekend. "Knowing that we spent the majority of the season in first place, knowing that our chances were really, really high for a long period of time, it’s tough. It’s tough either way [in a weak division or not].

"It’s tough when you expect to win like we did. That was our approach, that was our mindset the whole time. You get to this point and you don’t get it, it’s tough."

The biggest reason for the Mets’ failure, in Rojas’ view: the underperforming offense. Their 3.93 runs per game were tied with the Marlins for third-worst in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso hit well, as did J.D. Davis on the whole when healthy. But Lindor, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith and James McCann did not.

For the first months, the Mets got by despite barely scoring. But when the defense and especially the pitching regressed — in part because of deGrom’s injuries-induced absence and Taijaun Walker’s ineffectiveness — everything fell apart.

"Offense was the one thing that wasn’t or hasn’t been there consistently. It’s shown up here and there. For the second half we’ve hit a little better. But still not enough," Rojas said. "The hitting is pretty much always the same. Just a lot of inconsistency. Not a lot of good at-bats. We didn’t drive in enough runs when we needed them."

The Mets now are stuck in professional purgatory, needing to play through next weekend despite little to play for other than personal statistics and pride. After finishing their series with the Brewers on Sunday, they will host the Marlins for four games Tuesday-Thursday and visit Atlanta on Friday-Sunday.

"I want to see the guys finishing strong, playing good baseball, giving a lot better at-bats than they’ve given for the majority of the season, guys finishing by throwing the ball well and all that," Rojas said. "I just want to see everybody performing at their best."