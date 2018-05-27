Bullpen stumbles as Mets stagger out of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several outs away from a win and a series split against the team with the best record in the National League — legitimate reason to feel good about themselves amid a rough stretch — the Mets ended up with neither of those things.

The bullpen blew it again Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the Brewers. Robert Gsellman, Jerry Blevins and Paul Sewald were all charged with runs allowed in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, a rally assisted by manager Mickey Callaway’s decision to go with Blevins, a lefty specialist who has struggled against lefties this year.

Gsellman walked Jesus Aguilar — on a 3-1 pitch that appeared to catch the corner of the zone — to put two runners on with two outs with the Mets up by two. Instead of leaving Gsellman in to face lefthanded hitter Travis Shaw, Callaway turned to Blevins, who allowed Shaw a line-drive single.

Sewald entered, and the Brewers took over. Domingo Santana’s looper down the line landed fair and turned into a two-run double. Jonathan Villar followed with an RBI single.

That sequence was similar to the game-ending one Friday, another Mets loss. With two outs and a runner on first in the 10th, Callaway lifted Gsellman for Blevins, who allowed a single to his only batter, Christian Yelich. (AJ Ramos’ ensuing consecutive walks ended it.)

Gsellman this year has held lefties to 8-for-45 (.178, three homers, eight strikeouts) with a .296 OBP and .422 slugging percentage. Blevins’ slash line against opposing lefthanders is .296/.367/.370.

After Devin Mesoraco homered in the ninth, Amed Rosario walked and stole second as the potential tying run. Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Conforto struck out to end it.

Zack Wheeler pitched better than the box score might suggest. He allowed four runs and six hits in six innings. The Brewers scored in the first, when miscommunication between Conforto and Jay Bruce allowed a fly ball to drop in for an RBI single. The other runs scored on Jesus Aguilar’s three-run home run in the third, a fastball in off the plate ending up in the second deck in left field.

Wheeler struck out six and walked two. He started the sixth inning at 97 pitches and retired the side in order, finishing at 110 — his highest pitch count since Sept. 1, 2014.

Third baseman Wilmer Flores left in the fourth with lower back soreness, the Mets said. The start of the bottom of the inning was delayed when the Mets took the field with no third baseman, before Luis Guillorme grabbed a glove and hopped out of the dugout to play.

Cabrera hit his eighth homer of the season, tying Yoenis Cespedes for the team lead.