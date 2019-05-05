MILWAUKEE — The Mets suffered two more losses Sunday afternoon: the game, 3-2, to the Brewers, who completed the sweep, and Jason Vargas to an injury.

Vargas was giving the Mets exactly what they needed — an efficient, effective start — after an 18-inning loss Saturday, but after four innings exited with a tight left hamstring.

Vargas allowed three runs and needed just 50 pitches until he was physically unable to continue. Looking at least as good as he has at any point this season, he allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none.

His only non-injury trouble came in the third, when Keon Broxton let Orlando Arcia’s routine fly ball to right go over his head for a double. That turned Lorenzo Cain’s flyout to left — the would-be third out — into a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Christian Yelich crushed a two-run homer 440 feet to right.

After Vargas bounced back with a quick forth, Michael Conforto pinch-hit for him in the top of the fifth. Vargas' issue made manager Mickey Callaway change his plan to have Vargas use his entire 105-pitch limit. As Callaway said Saturday night, with the bullpen as worn out as it is, "Vargas is probably going to have to get to his pitch count no matter what."

The Mets’ offense stayed quiet, this time against righthander Zach Davies, who tossed 118 pitches across 7 2/3 innings and held the Mets to two runs. Tomas Nido got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the fifth, and Juan Lagares made it a one-run game with a solo homer in the seventh.

That was the Mets’ last hit.

Amed Rosario (3-for-4) had half of the Mets’ hits.

Tim Peterson (2 1/3 innings), Daniel Zamora (1/3) and Tyler Bashlor (1 1/3) combined for four scoreless innings. Peterson and Bashlor were called up in the aftermath of the Mets’ 18-inning loss Saturday.

Brandon Nimmo went 0-for-3 and is 0-for-his-last 25, his most recent hit coming April 28.