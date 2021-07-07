Jeff McNeil hit a walk-off two-run single to lift the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Brewers on Wednesday in the first game of their doubleheader.

The Mets erased one-run deficits in each of the final two innings. In the seventh, the final inning of regulation in doubleheader games, Jose Peraza hit a tying homer off Josh Hader, who blew his first save and allowed his first homer of the year.

After Edwin Diaz struggled in the top of the eighth — forcing in a run with two walks and a hit batter — McNeil picked him up. He poked a single to center, scoring two runs.

That overshadowed a pitching matchup of two of the best in the National League.

In pitching all seven regulation innings, Jacob deGrom allowed two runs, on solo homers by Luis Urias to lead off the game and Jace Peterson in the fifth inning. In between, he retired 13 consecutive batters.

DeGrom has allowed three home runs in his past two starts, matching his total from his previous 13 games.

That resulted in deGrom’s ERA increasing all the way to 1.08, the first time all year that it was above 1.00 at the end of his outing. He has allowed multiple earned runs in three starts in a row after not doing so in any of his first dozen outings.

Among deGrom’s 10 strikeouts (no walks) was the 1,500th of his career. He became the second-fastest pitcher to reach that milestone, doing so in 198 games. The Padres’ Yu Darvish did it last month in his 197th game. Third on the list: Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (206 games).

Brewers righthander Corbin Burnes (2.36 ERA) limited the Mets to one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked none. The run came in the first, when Brandon Nimmo led off with a double and Francisco Lindor blooped an RBI single into leftfield.

The Mets had a chance for more against Burnes in the sixth, but when Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell went to righthander Devin Williams, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, Luis Guillorme grounded out to strand three runners.