Eighty-one games into 2021, the halfway point of their season, reached Monday night with a 4-2 win over the Brewers, the Mets believe they know who they are: legitimate World Series contenders.

At 44-37, the Mets are on an 88-win pace. They led the mediocre NL East by 4 1/2 games, pending the outcome of later games, ahead of tightly bunched Atlanta, Washington and Philadelphia.

"If we look at ourselves in the whole picture of the National League, the goal is to win your division, get to the postseason," acting general manager Zack Scott said Monday evening. "And, given especially the top of the rotation and our bullpen, I think we’ve got as good a chance as anyone once we get there."

The Mets’ path to relevance, after years of something less than that, has been an unexpected one. They have one of the best pitching staffs — including the best rotation, with a 2.96 ERA — and one of the worst offenses in the majors.

So far, that formula has worked — and was on display again against the Brewers, who at 51-35 have been running away with the NL Central.

The Mets didn’t score much, but they scored enough. They reached Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff for four runs in 6 1/3 innings. Highlighting a three-run rally in the seventh was Pete Alonso’s go-ahead, two-run double and Michael Conforto’s RBI single.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Woodruff (2.10 ERA) had been cruising until then. The only other run came in the fourth, when Brandon Nimmo led off with a double — the Mets’ first hit — moved to third on a sacrifice by Francisco Lindor and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dominic Smith.

Nimmo (2-for-4) was the only Met with multiple hits.

"His good approach is contagious," manager Luis Rojas said. "They’re able to see entire repertoire from the opposing pitcher just because of Brandon Nimmo."

The Mets parlayed that with another excellent pitching performance.

Righthander Tylor Megill contributed the best of his three major-league starts, holding the Brewers to one run and two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. The lone blemish was Omar Narvaez’s home run in the fourth inning. His ERA is 3.77.

"He’s doing for us exactly what we needed," Rojas said. "Probably more than what we needed. He’s been outstanding."

Then the bullpen took over. Aaron Loup (1.80 ERA), Seth Lugo (2.40), Trevor May (3.13, 10 consecutive scoreless appearances) each tossed a shutout inning. Edwin Diaz extricated himself from a jam of his own making — the first three batters reached base — for his 18th save in 19 chances.

The Mets have gotten this far despite a series of injuries, first to position players and more recently to pitchers. They have used their intended Opening Day lineup just eight times — less than 10% of their games.

The last major missing piece is J.D. Davis, who has been out with a sprained left hand for more than two months. He might return this weekend; if not, next weekend, when the Mets begin their post-All-Star break schedule in Pittsburgh.

"It’s good timing to get these guys back, see what we have, give us a better sense of where they’re at as we assess things for later this month," Scott said.

The front office will be watching closely as it decides what to do at the July 30 trade deadline. Scott said starting pitching is the priority, but he didn’t rule out a potential addition of a hitter.

Wins in three of their past four games is a welcomed sign for the Mets, who are amid a 9-12 stretch.

"We’re in first place, and that’s excellent," Alonso said. "But where we are now is where we want to be at the end of 162."