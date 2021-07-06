Mets' game against Brewers postponed after long rain delay

The Mets’ plan to have Jacob deGrom start twice this week, in the final days before the All-Star break, was upended Tuesday night by Mother Nature.

Brewers-Mets was postponed because of rain, the call coming 2 1/2 hours after the scheduled first pitch. The teams will play a split-admission doubleheader Wednesday, the games scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each game will be seven innings.

Just as the Mets made another in-stadium announcement that they hoped to play, owner Steve Cohen wrote on Twitter: "Well, game is canceled. We tried but the weather didn’t cooperate. My sincere apologies."

That came after his series of optimistic updates throughout the night.

"We tried but weather didn’t cooperate," he wrote again moments later. "I can control some things but that isn’t one of them."

It wasn’t until 13 minutes after Cohen’s tweeted announcement that the Mets informed the thousands of fans at Citi Field, who had been waiting three hours, that the game was postponed — and that their tickets were good for the contest beginning 16 hours later.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The probable pitchers Wednesday: deGrom against Corbin Burnes in the first game, a Mets pitcher to be announced opposite Brett Anderson in the second game. They likely will go with righthander Robert Stock, who was called up Tuesday.

DeGrom was scheduled to pitch Tuesday and Sunday. Now, he can’t pitch Sunday (unless the Mets have him do so on short rest), so the Mets will need another spot starter. Righthander Corey Oswalt would be the most likely option but was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation.

This will be the Mets’ ninth doubleheader of the season and fifth in 19 days.

plan to have Jacob deGrom start twice this week, in the final days before the All-Star break, was upended Tuesday night by Mother Nature.

Brewers-Mets was postponed due to rain, the call coming 2 1/2 hours after the scheduled first pitch. The teams will play split doubleheader Wednesday, the games scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m.

Just as the Mets made another in-stadium announcement that they hoped to play, owner Steve Cohen wrote on Twitter: "Well, game is canceled. We tried but the weather didn’t cooperate. My sincere apologies."

That came after his series of optimistic updates throughout the night.

"We tried but weather didn’t cooperate," he wrote moments later. "I can control some things but that isn’t one of them."

Thirteen minutes after Cohen’s tweeted announcement, the Mets informed the thousands of fans at Citi Field, who waited three hours, that the game was postponed — and that their tickets were good for the contest beginning 16 hours later.

The Mets’ probable pitchers Wednesday: deGrom in the first game, righthander Robert Stock in the second game.

DeGrom was scheduled to pitch Tuesday and Sunday. Now, he can’t pitch Sunday (unless the Mets have him do so on short rest), so the Mets will need another spot starter. Righthander Corey Oswalt would be the most likely option but was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation.

This will be the Mets’ ninth doubleheader of the season and fifth in 19 days.