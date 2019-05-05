MILWAUKEE — For the first time in 2019, the Mets have a losing record. And it came in crushing fashion.

Their 4-3, 18-inning loss to the Brewers on Saturday — a game in which they took the lead in the top of the 18th — dropped them to 16-17 and clinched another series loss. The Mets have won one series in the past month. Last year, on their way to a fourth-place finish in the division, the Mets didn’t fall below .500 until June 1.

Ryan Braun ended the game with his sixth hit, a two-run single to rightfield with one out in the 18th off Chris Flexen, who was called up Saturday and was the Mets’ last man in the bullpen. The Mets' Jeff McNeil (3-for-8) had a go-ahead single to left with two outs in the top of the 18th, but Flexen couldn’t finish it off, walking the bases loaded before Braun's walk-off hit.

Pete Alonso's team-leading 10th home run, a solo shot to rightfield off Junior Guerra with none out in the ninth, had tied the score at 2-2.

The extra innings turned what was almost a routine loss into a brutal one. With their bullpen already thinned out, the Mets had to use Seth Lugo (three innings) and Robert Gsellman (three innings, pitching for the second night in a row), which means they likely will be unavailable Sunday for a start by Jason Vargas. Manager Mickey Callaway even opted for Edwin Diaz (12th inning) in a tie game on the road, a reverse of his philosophy not to make that move.

The Mets totaled 10 hits and had just three at-bats with runners in scoring position. Amed Rosario had an RBI triple in the second.

Robinson Cano was 0-for-7 and Brandon Nimmo 0-for-5 (after starting the game on the bench). Rosario was 1-for-7 with four strikeouts and made two errors (plus a dropped catch that wasn’t ruled an error). His nine errors leads the National League.

A long third inning dampened an otherwise strong start for Zack Wheeler, who allowed two runs in seven innings, walked one and struck out 10. His 111 pitches matched his season high. Faced with the choice of a reliever from the Mets’ thinned-out bullpen or Wheeler, who already had thrown 101 pitches, Callaway stuck with his starter for the seventh, and Wheeler rewarded him with a perfect 10-pitch inning.

Milwaukee didn’t have a baserunner until that third, when Ben Gamel led off with a bloop single to left. He moved to second on Wheeler’s errant pickoff throw and scored on Lorenzo Cain’s two-out ground-ball single through the right side. Mike Moustakas’ double into the rightfield corner drove in Cain.

(It could have been worse for the Mets. On that double, Eric Thames stopped at third base despite getting the go-ahead from third-base coach Ed Sedar.)

But two runs were plenty for Brewers lefthander Gio Gonzalez, especially against the Mets’ lineup in its current state. Gonzalez limited the Mets to three hits, no walks and one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven. In two starts since deciding to sign with the Brewers instead of the Mets — with both starts coincidentally coming against the Mets — Gonzalez has a 2.61 ERA, nine strikeouts and one walk.

Callaway doesn’t exactly have a lot of options to spice things up, either. Available on the bench Saturday: Todd Frazier, who is hitting .162 in 11 games since coming off the injured list; Nimmo, who is stuck in an 0-for-22 slump; Keon Broxton, a light-hitting outfielder; Adeiny Hechavarria, a light-hitting infielder (who singled with two outs in the 18th, stole second and scored on McNeil's single), and Tomas Nido, a light-hitting catcher.

The Mets sent their best bench bat, Dominic Smith, to the minors on Friday to make room for Hechavarria, in part because he was barely playing due to the emergence of Alonso at first base.