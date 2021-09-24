MILWAUKEE — Near the end of his surprise rookie year, Tylor Megill is a 6-7, 230-pound enigma.

He struggled again Friday in the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Brewers, combining with another unimposing night from the hitters to push the team to the brink of formal elimination from a playoff berth. They have dropped eight of their past nine games.

In Megill, the Mets (73-80) have a pitcher whose season has mirrored their own: great success early, probably more than initially anticipated, followed by greater regression late.

That trend continued — for the individual and the team — against Milwaukee. Megill lasted four innings and allowed four runs, on homers from Kolten Wong (leading off the bottom of the first), Willy Adames and Christian Yelich. The latter two came back-to-back in the third inning.

He also walked a career-high four batters and struck out two.

As the season winds down, Megill has a 4.78 ERA. The major-league portion of his year seemingly has been split in two: a 2.04 ERA through July (seven starts), and a 6.75 ERA in the last two months (10 starts).

The long ball especially has been a problem for Megill recently, with opposing hitters mashing 12 in his past six outings.

Manager Luis Rojas attributed the ineffectiveness to the proverbial cat-and-moues game in which pitchers and hitters engage.

"You see guys taking better swings against him," Rojas said before the game. "They tracked him down and they’re taking good swings on pitches that at the beginning of his career, in the early games he was throwing . . . he was getting swings and misses in-zone.

"It’s repetitions. Those same repetitions are going to get him better because he can adjust back, just because of his demeanor and the IQ and the stuff."

That Megill has spent so much of the season in the majors, though, represents a major win for his development. He cruised through Double-A and Triple-A before the pitching-needy Mets gave him a shot in June.

Entering the year hoping for a late-season cameo in The Show, Megill instead ranks third on the team with 17 starts, behind Marcus Stroman (32) and Taijuan Walker (28).

For the Brewers (92-62), lefthander Eric Lauer held the Mets to one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings, a particularly impressive showing considering the way it began.

In his 39-pitch first inning, Lauer allowed Brandon Nimmo a leadoff triple and Francisco Lindor an RBI groundout, affording the Mets a near-immediate lead. They loaded the bases with two outs, with the help of Adames’ throwing error on Pete Alonso’s grounder, but James McCann struck out to end the threat — for the inning and for the night.

Lauer, whose breakout season includes a 2.93 ERA, retired 18 of his final 20 batters.

So it goes for the Mets, who have been particularly hapless of late.

Remember that intense Sunday night win against the Yankees? When Lindor homered twice, got into a shouting match with Giancarlo Stanton, triggering the benches to clear, and homered for a third time to put the team on top for good, the final out eventually recorded after midnight?

The Mets have won one game since then.

Now, they are close to being officially eliminated from all playoff eligibility. Earlier Friday, their path to a wild-card spot became mathematically impossible, despite beginning last week just three games back. The Cardinals, leading that race, have won 14 consecutive games.

Rojas, meanwhile, is stuck on 99 career wins as the Mets’ manager.