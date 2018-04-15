Wilmer Flores’ walk-off home run in the ninth inning Sunday made Mets history.

With a 3-2 win against the Brewers, the Mets have won the first five series of their season for the first time in franchise history.

The previous record was four series wins to open the new year, done by the 2006 Mets.

Watch the Wilmer Walk Off! Wilmer Flores wins it for the Mets with a HR! 🍎🍎🍎 pic.twitter.com/dhxTG8JaGo — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) April 15, 2018

Flores ended in regulation a long, cold game, saving the Mets and manager Mickey Callaway from having to go to extras with a thin bullpen.

Righthander Noah Syndergaard flashed — repeatedly — his dominance but was again inefficient, lasting 5 1⁄3 innings and giving up one unearned run. He struck out 11, including eight in a row in the second through the fourth, and walked one batter.

Hernan Perez had Milwaukee’s first hit, a single to left to lead off the fifth, ending the strikeout streak. Syndergaard’s eight matched Jacob deGrom’s eight straight in September 2014 for second most consecutive batters struck out by a Mets pitcher.

Syndergaard’s greatest adversity came in the form of a 10-pitch walk to Lorenzo Cain during a 29-pitch first inning. That set him back pitch count-wise for the rest of the day, getting through five on 90.

The run against Syndergaard came on an error after he exited. Shortstop Amed Rosario made a diving stop of a grounder, but his throw to first was off the mark, allowing two unearned runs — one to Syndergaard, one to Robert Gsellman’s — to score.

Brandon Nimmo homered in the bottom of the sixth to tie it. It was his first of the year. Always quick to get down the line, Nimmo had rounded first by the time the line drive landed in the rightfield seats.

Nimmo finished 3-for-5, a double shy of the cycle.

The Mets scored against Milwaukee righthander Jhoulys Chacin (four innings, one run) in the first inning on Todd Frazier’s single to left.