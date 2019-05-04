MILWAUKEE — Beleaguered initially by overuse and ineffectiveness, the Mets bullpen now is dealing with a series of injuries — including a sore left elbow for Luis Avilan, who the team put on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Avilan headed back to New York to be evaluated by Mets doctors, but manager Mickey Callaway said he wasn’t sure of the seriousness of the injury. On Friday, Avilan complained of elbow tightness and came out of the game mid-inning.

“Even when we’re not throwing a lot of innings, it seems like we have to go get somebody [from the minors],” Callaway said. “But that’s how bullpens go. Guys need to adjust, certain guys need to step up at certain times, and I feel like they will.

Chris Flexen, who spent one day with the Mets last month, got the call from Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets picked him over other candidates, including Tim Peterson (three innings, 48 pitches Wednesday) and Tyler Bashlor (pitched Thursday and Friday), in part because he is rested. Flexen had been scheduled to start Sunday for Syracuse and could give the Mets length out of the bullpen if their Sunday starter, Jason Vargas, doesn’t last long against an above-average Brewers offense.

The Mets also have been impressed with Flexen lately, including his one major-league appearance (six runs, 4 1/3 innings) and his most recent start in Triple-A (six innings, two runs, 11 strikeouts).

“We feel at this point he can come up here and give us the best innings,” Callaway said. “Last time he was up here, we saw pretty good stuff coming out of the arm, 95-96 [mph] with a really good slider.”

The Mets’ usage of Avilan (9.28 ERA) has differed from his career norm as a lefthanded specialist.

Last season, for example, he pitched to two or fewer batters in 30 of his 70 appearances. This year, as the Mets have used Avilan as a one-inning-or-more reliever, he has faced two or fewer batters in just two of his 11 games.

Callaway said he didn’t know if the heavier use led to the arm problem.

“I can’t speculate on that,” he said. “I’m not sure.”

Of the seven relievers on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, three remain in the bullpen: Edwin Diaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman. Avilan, Jeurys Familia (sore right shoulder) and Justin Wilson (sore left elbow) are hurt, and Peterson is in Syracuse.

Because of the Mets’ lack of a setup men in front of Diaz, Callaway said he prefers not to use Lugo and Gsellman on the same day, but doesn’t rule it out.

Nimmo sits

Brandon Nimmo was 0-for-17 when Callaway didn’t start him Saturday in favor of Juan Lagares, who has hit well in his career against Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez. Nimmo’s slash line was down to .211/.342/.347.

“The one thing about Nim is he still gets his walks, so he’s still getting on base at times,” Callaway said. “He’s probably not decisive enough on when he wants to [swing]. That’s kind of what we’ve seen when things aren’t going great this year. But he’ll snap out of it.”

Extra bases

Wilson looked good in his 20-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Callaway said. The Mets could decide as soon as Sunday when to active him . . . Travis d’Arnaud, released by the Mets Friday, said his goodbye to the Mets’ community in an Instagram post Saturday. “It’s been an amazing journey to be a Met,” he wrote. “All the highs and the lows have made me into the person I am today. Thank you for welcoming a California kid into your city and treating me like family. I hope nothing but the best for the organization, staff, fans, and most importantly my teammates. Thank you for everything. I will forever be grateful.”