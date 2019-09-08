Mets bullpen implodes again in loss to Phillies

The game within the game Sunday at Citi Field came in the later innings, after starters Noah Syndergaard and Vince Velasquez finished their mediocre afternoons and managers Mickey Callaway and Gabe Kapler had to go to their relievers, who collectively inspire minimal confidence.

Which bullpen would stink less?

The Mets were on the wrong end of that question and the game in a 10-7 loss to the Phillies. The 4-hour, 29-minute slog was the longest nine-inning game in Mets history.

Despite dropping the series, the Mets remained four games back of the Cubs for a National League wild-card spot with 20 games to go. The Diamondbacks — who visit Queens for a four-game series starting Monday — Brewers and Phillies are all within two games back.

The Mets brought the would-be tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth, but Pete Alonso struck out swinging and Michael Conforto grounded out to end it. The Mets left 14 runners on base and went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

In four innings, seven Mets relievers combined to allow six runs, seven hits and three walks. In 4 2/3 innings, seven Phillies relievers gave up three runs, seven hits and three walks.

The Mets’ pitcher parade began with a fifth-inning decision from Callaway. With the game tied and the bases loaded, he picked Todd Frazier to hit in place of Syndergaard with two outs. Frazier struck out swinging.

In pulling Syndergaard, Callaway was looking for a lead, albeit while knowing he would need four innings from a bullpen that has struggled to close out wins lately.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The other option would have been to leave Syndergaard in, likely sacrificing the rally in the hopes of getting another inning or two from Syndergaard — and betting on the offense to score more against a bad Philly bullpen.

Syndergaard (4.06 ERA) wasn’t very good. In five innings, he allowed four runs, including two in his final frame that came with assists from defensive miscues — Jeff McNeil dropping a foul pop-up and Alonso failing to cut off a relay throw. That put two in scoring position for Corey Dickerson, who lined a two-run single to right.

The Phillies scored thrice against Paul Sewald and Luis Avilan in the sixth. Phil Gosselin had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Maikel Franco walloped a two-run homer into the second deck in left.

In 15 games against the Mets, Franco has seven homers. In 92 games against everybody else, Franco has nine homers. He has been bad enough overall this year that the Phillies demoted him to the minors last month.

The Phillies scored thrice more against Justin Wilson and Tyler Bashlor in the seventh. Wilson was a strike away from ending the inning, but his 30th pitch — eighth to Scott Kingery — was a two-run homer to left. Bashlor entered, loaded the bases (including an intentional walk to backup catcher Andrew Knapp) and walked pinch hitter Bryce Harper to force in a run.

Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia each tossed a scoreless inning.

The Mets reached Velasquez (4.95 ERA) for four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Wilson Ramos (3-for-4) and Robinson Cano hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to stake Syndergaard to a 3-0 lead.