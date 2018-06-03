Mets can’t stop skid, get swept by Cubs

Mickey Callaway took a calculated risk Friday night, calling out his team privately and then publicly for a lack of fundamental baseball, the Mets’ prolonged poor play enough reason to diverge from his norm in an effort to pull the team out of its all-encompassing stink.

The Mets have responded with two of their worst losses of the season, including a 2-0 decision Sunday to the Cubs in which they were no-hit into the sixth and allowed both Chicago runs on seventh-inning defensive miscues.

The Cubs swept the four-game series from the Mets, who have lost five out of their past six games and 11 of 14. The Mets have scored one run in 24 innings since Friday.

The games was scoreless until Javier Baez stole home in the seventh, when lefthander Steven Matz threw to first for a pickoff attempt. Moments later, Ben Zobrist sent a pop-up to shallow rightfield, where second baseman Luis Guillorme made an off-balance catch, allowing Willson Contreras to score.

The Mets, who have been bad against left-handed pitchers this year, had five left-handed hitters in their lineup against one of baseball’s best southpaws, Jon Lester. Lester answered with seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

The Mets had two hits against him. Kevin Plawecki, batting cleanup, ended the no-no threat with two outs in the sixth on a hard grounder off shortstop Javier Baez’s glove.

Lefthander Steven Matz pitched well, but was the victim of those defensive lapses in the seventh. He allowed two runs in seven innings — his longest outing in 11 months — and struck out seven.