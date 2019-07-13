MIAMI — Rare but reassuring, the greatest signal that the Mets were approaching a win Saturday night came in the bottom of the eighth, minutes after Robinson Cano’s go-ahead home run, when manger Mickey Callaway installed their de facto victory formation.

A late lead with a fully rested bullpen meant going all-out to lock it down. Seth Lugo in from the bullpen. Juan Lagares playing center. Michael Conforto shifted to rightfield. Jeff McNeil switched over to his more common home in left. Adeiny Hechavarria in for Amed Rosario at shortstop.

It hasn’t happened as often as the Mets (41-51) would like of late, but this time it all worked out as they finished off a 4-2 win against Miami (34-56). Noah Syndergaard was mostly brilliant in his best start in a month. Conforto contributed an early homer and McNeil had another multi-hit game. Lugo and Edwin Diaz each tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

The game-changer, though, was Cano’s long ball, his first since June 17. It landed in the rightfield upper deck at Marlins Park. His five homers this season match the total by Mets pitchers.

Syndergaard allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked none.

He struck out five consecutive batters in the second and third innings. His only blip came in the fourth, when the Marlins struck for a pair of runs to tie the score. After Neil Walker led off with a single (and advanced on Syndergaard’s errant throw on a pickoff attempt), he scored on Harold Ramirez’s double to left. Jorge Alfaro followed with an RBI triple into the rightfield corner.

After that, Syndergaard settled back down. JT Riddle struck out swinging and Zac Gallen (five innings, two runs) made an out on a tapper in front of the plate to end the fourth inning and begin a stretch of 11 straight batters retired by Syndergaard to conclude his night.

Conforto gave the Mets a third-inning lead with a two-run home run to right, an encouraging development for the centerfielder-by-default, who has struggled at the plate the past month and a half. His blast Saturday was his first since June 24.

Before suffering a concussion in mid-May, Conforto was slashing .271/.406/.521 in 42 games. He missed 10 days and posted a .212/.308/.411 slash line in 40 games entering play Saturday.

That’s when Callaway decided on a lineup tweak: Instead of dropping Conforto, which he had done mostly against lefthanders recently, he moved Conforto to the No. 2 spot, right between Jeff McNeil, who leads the major leagues in hitting, and Pete Alonso, one of the best power threats in the majors.

Conforto, who said he believes the concussion and slump are unrelated, hoped hitting in front of Alonso would be beneficial.

“Is Pete behind me?” Conforto said before the game, knowing the answer. “I’ll probably get some pitches to hit. They’re not going to want to face that big boy behind me. That’s always nice, when you got a guy like him behind you.”

Conforto also noted that pitchers seem to have adopted a backward approach when facing him. After he started doing damage on fastballs inside, they began to start his at-bats with offspeed offerings, he said, and then tried a fastball away later in the at-bat.

“I have to be smart enough and focused enough to make the right decisions in those at-bats,” he said.