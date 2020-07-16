The Mets are using cardboard cutouts of fans to put in the seats at Citi Field during the 2020 season with no actual fans allowed in for games because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are free for season-ticket holders who re-up for 2021, but any fan also can purchase one for $86.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Cutouts of fans are seen in the seats at Citi Field during the the New York Mets summer camp on Thursday, July 16, 2020.