ST. LOUIS — Up next through the revolving door of Mets starting pitchers with increasingly tenuous holds on their jobs: Steven Matz.

Matz’s night was a mess in the Mets’ 9-1 loss to the Cardinals Wednesday. He lasted only 3 1⁄3 innings and allowed seven runs (three earned). His outing ending with a bases-loaded walk to Dexter Fowler.

Matz has a 4.98 ERA and is averaging 4 1⁄3 innings per start in five this year.

This latest rough performance came a day after manager Mickey Callaway said that even with the Jason Vargas situation resolved — the Mets removed Matt Harvey from the rotation for the returning lefthander — he still wants his starters to feel the pressure of pitching to keep their jobs.

“Everybody should know that we’re not just going to hand out starting jobs because you’re a starter,” Callaway said.

The Cardinals’ haphazard rally in the third took a toll on the score and Matz’s pitch count. With the bases loaded — on an infield single, sacrifice bunt with Matz’s throwing error, and a walk — Fowler’s sacrifice fly to right scored a run. Marcell Ozuna grounded a single to left, driving in two more.

The fourth was similar. Paul DeJong had the only extra-base hit, a leadoff double. Then another infield single, another sacrifice bunt with another error (missed catch, Jose Lobaton), a hit batsman and Fowler’s walk. That did it for Matz.

A kinder reading of Matz’s line would highlight the several soft hits and multiple defensive mishaps, including three rulebook errors. Alternatively, Matz was fortunate to avoid early issues when three hard-hit balls turned into outs, and he did himself no favors by losing the strike zone and walking two.

Matz has walked a career-high 10.5 percent of batters, a considerable increase from his 6.4-percent walk rate during his rough 2017. He has not pitched more than 5 1⁄3 innings in any of his starts and leads the team in home runs allowed with five.

“You see two different pitchers,” Callaway said. “The first two innings, that’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw in person. One little throw to first kind of unraveled things and he couldn’t get it back. We’re going to continue to work and put him in positions, whatever it takes, to try to combat that and make sure we help him the best we can.”

Corey Oswalt made his major-league debut in relief of Matz in the fourth. After allowing a couple of inherited runners to score that inning, then two of his own in the fifth (Jedd Gyorko’s two-run home run), Oswalt retired nine batters in a row.

“He was fearless,” Callaway said. “He did a pretty good job of attacking, was efficient with his pitches and making them hit the ball.”

Oswalt had been with the Mets since Saturday but had not pitched; he was most recently on the mound April 13 for Triple-A Las Vegas. (Among the reasons for that prolonged layoff: a cold that cost him a minor-league start), which turned into a fortunate twist of fate when he and his fresh arm were called up to offer a potential reprieve for a tired-out Mets bullpen.)

In 4 2⁄3 innings, Oswalt struck out four and walked none. “It was honestly one of the best experiences of my life,” he said.

The Mets managed little against Cardinals righthander Michael Wacha, who scattered five hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out eight and allowed one run, on Jay Bruce’s single that scored Michael Conforto in the third inning.

Yoenis Cespedes went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts — lifting his average to .200 — before getting the last few innings off. Conforto, who has been on base in all 17 games he’s played this year, went 1-for-4.