Jason Vargas, Wilmer Font, Chris Flexen and Brooks Pounders — not quite a who’s-who of 2019 Mets pitchers — performed something of a baseball miracle on Sunday at Citi Field, holding the Cardinals to three hits.

The Mets lost, 4-3, anyway. Two of hits were home runs, from Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Paul DeJong in the eighth, as the Mets dropped three games in the four-game set against St. Louis.

As they head out for a critical 11-game road trip — against the Braves, Cubs and Phillies — the Mets are 34-37, still struggling to find any sort of traction in the win column. They are 14-23 on the road this season (and 20-14 at home).

Vargas left the game with what the team called a left calf cramp. During his at-bat in the bottom of the fourth, Vargas walked toward the Mets’ dugout, began to stretch it, and kept walking down the tunnel. Jacob deGrom drew a walk in his place.

Vargas allowed three runs (two earned) on just one hit and three walks in four innings. The lone hit was Goldschmidt’s two-run homer, a 108-mph shot off the face of the second deck in left-center.

Font lasted three scoreless innings in place of Vargas. St. Louis didn’t have another hit until DeJong’s homer in the eighth off Flexen, making his first appearance since the Mets called him back up to the majors with the specific aim of trying him as a reliever.

The teams traded leads in the early innings. Goldschmidt put the Cards on top in the first. The Mets got one back in the bottom of the inning, after leadoff hitter Dominic Smith’s double. Robinson Cano started a two-run, two-out rally with a double in the third. In the fourth, two walks and an error by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria loaded the bases with nobody out against, but Vargas escaped with just one run allowed. That made it 3-3, the way it stayed until DeJong untied it.

DeJong, who has quickly gained a reputation as a Mets killer, had three homers during the four-game series, all in the sixth inning or later.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pounders, in his Mets debut after joining them in a trade with the Indians Saturday, tossed a scoreless ninth. He allowed a Yadier Molina single.