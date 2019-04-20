ST. LOUIS — In spring training, when anything was possible and (almost) everybody was healthy, one of the themes espoused by Mets decision-makers was the quality of their starting pitchers.

No, not Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard and other regulars. Those guys are good, of course, but the Mets wanted to hype their depth starters, a contingent led by Corey Oswalt, Walker Lockett and Drew Gagnon, an important group given the questions about Jason Vargas’ ability and the inevitable eventual injury to the rotation.

The Mets, who entered the day tied with the Phillies atop the division, made it to game No. 20 before calling on a sixth starter, needing someone to fill in for deGrom (sore elbow) for what they expect to be one start. Righthander Chris Flexen got hit around in the Mets’ 10-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Flexen allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings, St. Louis reaching him for seven hits and four walks. He didn’t strike out anybody.

The Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas, an All-Star last year in his major-league return after three seasons in Japan, held the Mets to two runs in eight innings. The Mets (11-9) didn’t have a hit until the fourth, when Robinson Cano singled, and didn’t have a run until the seventh, when Amed Rosario tripled to plate Jeff McNeil. Mikolas also grounded a two-run single up the middle in the third inning, making the Mets pay for intentionally walking Kolten Wong to load the bases with two outs.

Saturday just about ended a rough road trip for the Mets’ depth starters. In Atlanta last week, Oswalt got hit around for five runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief after Vargas lasted one out. A few days later, in Philadelphia when Steven Matz didn’t get anybody out, Gagnon came out of the bullpen for 5 1/3 innings, but allowed six runs (five earned). And then Flexen didn’t give the Mets much a chance Saturday.

Altogether, that group has a 10.13 ERA with nine walks and seven strikeouts.

Among the other depth rotation options from spring training, Lockett is out with elbow soreness. Hector Santiago, who hasn’t been an effective big league starter since 2015, has a 4.20 ERA for Triple-A Syracuse. And Rule 5 pick Kyle Dowdy got claimed by the Rangers at the end of spring training. (Oswalt tossed a two-run, seven-inning complete game for Syracuse Saturday. He has a 3.55 ERA there.)

Exacerbating Flexen’s abbreviated outing: The Mets used their best of relievers to cover five innings in a win Friday night, after Vargas lasted only four frames in arguably his best game of the young season. On Saturday, Luis Avilan, Jacob Rhame and Paul Sewald each allowed the Cardinals to tack on runs.