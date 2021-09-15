Give the Mets this: They don’t make anything easy.

They lost a heartbreaker, 7-6, to the Cardinals in 11 innings on Tuesday after Jake Reed — an August waiver-wire pickup who returned from the injured list hours before the game — yielded three runs and three hits in the final frame.

The Mets put the potential winning run on base in the bottom of the 11th, but Albert Almora Jr. grounded out to end it.

They have dropped five of their past seven games, clinching a series loss at a time when they need to win all of them to have a realistic shot at the playoffs. That is especially true against the Cardinals, who became the leaders in the race for the last National League wild-card spot, four games ahead of the Mets.

As their season slips away, the Mets turned to Reed, and then Trevor Williams for a second day in a row, after they had already burned through their high-leverage arms: Aaron Loup in the seventh, Jeurys Familia and Trevor May in the eighth, Edwin Diaz in the ninth.

St. Louis’ last rally highlighted the intense late innings. Familia gave up a go-ahead homer to Tyler O’Neill in the eighth. Javier Baez kept the Mets alive with a tying solo shot — their first hit since the first inning — against Giovanny Gallegos to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Heath Hembree got Yadier Molina to ground into an inning-ending double play in the top of the 10th, and Alex Reyes got Francisco Lindor to do the same in the bottom.

A critical call: Manager Luis Rojas used Loup (1.05 ERA) for the bottom of the Cardinals’ order in the seventh inning, then Familia (4.00 ERA) for the top of the order in the eighth.

Loup cruised through on seven pitches. Familia threw 21 and retired just one of five batters before Rojas yanked him.

Rojas also pulled Marcus Stroman after just 89 pitches. He limited the Cardinals to two runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Stroman dominated his first time through the batting order — six strikeouts, no hits — but the Cardinals broke through in the fourth inning, after Paul Goldschmidt led off with a double slashed down the rightfield line. O’Neill had an RBI single up the middle, and Dylan Carlson added a sacrifice fly.

With a 2.88 ERA, Stroman is tied — with St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright — for seventh in the National League. He has allowed more than three earned runs in just three of 31 starts.

The Mets struck for a pair of runs in the first inning against St. Louis righthander Jake Woodford. Four of their first five batters singled, including Michael Conforto (RBI bloop to leftfield) and Javier Baez (pop-up bunt that Woodford tried but failed to catch).

Then Woodford settled in to allow just those two runs across four innings. He also won the game within the game against Pete Alonso, his former teammate at H.B. Plant High in Tampa. Alonso grounded into two double plays.