Even when the Mets win, lately, they lose.

They beat the Cardinals, 8-7, on Saturday night, but Noah Syndergaard left in the seventh inning because of a strained right hamstring.

Syndergaard got hurt on the 102nd pitch of his night, a sinker to Jose Martinez for ball two. Manager Mickey Callaway immediately visited the mound and didn’t hesitate in pulling Syndergaard, who grabbed at the back of his right leg and walked to the Mets’ dugout with a noticeable limp.

The Mets almost always downplay the severity of injuries initially. That they called Syndergaard’s issue a strain — and not “tightness” — suggests a certain degree of seriousness.

In a testament to his trust, or lack thereof, in his bullpen, Callaway had stuck with Syndergaard to open the seventh. Syndergaard, who was sick with strep throat and on antibiotics this week, needed 98 pitches to get through six innings. He also had a 10-minute, mid-inning delay when plate umpire Brian O’Nora needed to leave the game and sat through a long bottom of the sixth, when eight Mets batters led to two runs and a St. Louis pitching change.

Syndergaard’s final line was six innings and five runs (four earned). He struck out five. The bullpen’s post-Syndergaard performance validated Callaway’s minimal of trust.

Robert Gsellman allowed three runs (two charged to Syndergaard), turning what had been a comfortable five-run game into a any-swing-could-tie-it situation. The Cardinals’ rally ended when Marcell Ozuna line drive to third base turned into a couple play.

Seth Lugo worked into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Edwin Diaz, pitching for a third day in a row, allowed a run but got the save in the ninth. The potential tying run, Jack Flaherty, got thrown out at home as he tried to score from first on a bloop that fell in in right.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All that meant the Mets’ early highlight, another moonshot from Pete Alonso, meant something. Alonso’s three-run homer — a 112-mph laser — shot into the first row of the third deck in leftfield (before falling into the second deck). The distance, as estimated by Statcast: 458 feet, the longest Mets homer this year.

Alonso has 23 homers this year. He is three away from the franchise rookie record, 26, set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

J.D Davis had a career-high four hits (in five at-bats) and finished a homer shy of the cycle. Michael Conforto (single, walk, hit by pitch) reached base three times. The Mets reached Cardinals starter Michael Wacha for six runs (five earned) in four innings.

The Mets (34-36) head into Sunday’s finale seeking a split of the four-game series. Win or lose, for now they remain in baseball purgatory, as general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his inner circle of decision-makers try to decide whether the team will be buyers or sellers as trade-deadline season approaches.

Van Wagenen, speaking Saturday afternoon, said the Mets’ current stretch — against a bunch of good teams, including a combined 13 games against the Braves and Phillies before the end of the first half — will be critical.

“We have important games in front of us over the course of the next couple of weeks, and we anticipate to be competitive during that period of time,” Van Wagenen said.

Eventually, the Mets’ on-field performance will determine which direction the front office picks.

“Results matter. And at this point, we’ve played, I think, pretty well,” Van Wagenen said of his team, which hasn’t had a winning record since May 2. “Our goal is to win as many games as possible, and we will continue to look for talent, we’ll continue to look for ways to improve, both in terms of what we have in that clubhouse now and what potentially exists outside of this clubhouse.”