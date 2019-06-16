Robinson Cano’s return to the Mets on Sunday came with a twist: Manager Mickey Callaway dropped him to fifth in the order.

Cano went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a rally-ending double play. It was his first start of the season batting anywhere other than third, a lineup home the Mets declared belonged to Cano when they acquired him in December. Cano’s poor season, including a .240/.289/.371 slash line and a strained left quadriceps that required two stays on the injured list, necessitated change.

“Wherever it is, I’m just happy to be back,” Cano said. “It went well. It’s good that I was able to hit a double and score [from second] right away. That tells me how good I feel, being able to score in a situation like that.”

Callaway said he will manage Cano’s workload similar to how Jeff McNeil’s has been, with no day games after night games. For McNeil, the Mets “have it planned out for a while [but] it won’t be something that happens all year,” Callaway said.

“We’ll monitor [Cano’s] workload to make sure we try to keep him as healthy as possible,” Callaway said.

Nimmo update

The bulging disc in Brandon Nimmo’s neck is requiring more doctor visits as the Mets try to figure out how to fix it.

“We’re going to send him to see more specialists and see if we can get this thing knocked out,” Callaway said. “It’s just the same issue he’s been having, that neck.”

Nimmo has been out since May 21 with what the Mets called neck inflammation. He had been well enough to go on a rehab assignment, but that ended prematurely Friday when his neck rendered him unable to play.

Extra bases

Justin Wilson (sore left elbow) is scheduled for another rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, he said … The Mets announced the signings of three more draftees, none earlier than the 14th round, bringing their total to 22 of 40 picks signed.