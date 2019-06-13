It was raining hard at Citi Field in the ninth inning on Thursday night, and the umpires called for the grounds crew to put down the tarp.

The Mets, who had a two-run lead and were three outs from victory, wanted to keep playing. Pete Alonso was screaming at the umpires to let the game continue.

Unfortunately for the Mets, it worked.

The umpires told the grounds crew to roll the tarp back up. After a nine-minute delay, Edwin Diaz allowed a pair of two-out runs as the Cardinals tied the game at 4.

The game went to the bottom of the ninth, but the heavy rain kept falling. Umpires called for the tarp at 10:04 p.m. and this time they meant it. After a wait of 50 minutes, with the rain still falling, the game was suspended at 10:54. It will be resumed at 6:10 p.m. on Friday before the regularly scheduled game.

Diaz opened the ninth by walking Marcel Ozuna. He retired the next two batters and was one out away before Kolten Wong banged an RBI double off the leftfield wall to make it 4-3.

Harrison Bader followed with a double down the leftfield line. Amed Rosario received the relay throw with a chance to throw out Wong at home, but the shortstop dropped the ball in the wet conditions as Wong scored the tying run.

Bader, who had rounded second, wiped out in the dirt as he tried to stop running and was thrown out trying to get back to second to end the inning.

The game was tied at 2 when the Mets scored a pair of runs in the sixth to give Jacob deGrom a chance to claim his fourth win of the season. DeGrom went out and completed the seventh inning with a season-high 116 pitches. He allowed two runs and six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Alonso doubled with one out in the sixth to bring up Dominic Smith, who came into the game batting .354. With the rookie Alonso a fixture at first, the Mets had been reluctant to use Smith in the outfield as a way to get both of their bats in the lineup. But then injuries struck multiple players, including Robinson Cano and Brandon Nimmo, who are rehabbing at Triple-A Syracuse.

It’s a bit odd to have your cleanup hitter not assured of being a regular once Cano returns from his quadriceps injury and pushes Jeff McNeil back to leftfield . . . but that’s the situation for the 23-year-old Smith.

The situation when Smith came to the plate against righthander Jack Flaherty in the sixth was ripe for a batter who came into the game leading the majors in batting average for players with 80 or more plate appearances.

Smith lined a single to center to score Alonso and give the Mets a 3-2 lead. Todd Frazier followed with a 3-and-2 hit-and-run single to send Smith to third.

Flaherty walked Wilson Ramos to load the bases and was replaced by former Yankees righthander Giovanny Gallegos. Rosario lined a sacrifice fly to deep center to make it 4-2. Frazier was thrown out attempting to take third base to end the inning.

The Cardinals had scored first against deGrom on Matt Carpenter’s two-out, third-inning single through a vacated shortstop position. The Mets had the shift on, and deGrom showed he was no fan of that strategy when he doubled over as he watched the slow bouncer go into centerfield.

After the inning ended, deGrom threw his glove against the dugout wall. Who knows what he did in the ninth after Diaz cost him a victory.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on Michael Conforto’s two-run homer to right-center. It was Conforto’s 13th home run of the season.

Paul DeJong tied it at 2 with a homer in the sixth.