ST. LOUIS — The key to the Mets’ 4-1 win against the Cardinals on Thursday sounded like a bad band name: Taijuan Walker and the walks.

In his best start yet with his new team, Walker allowed one hit in seven innings, withstanding rain, an error, underwhelming offensive support and rain again as the Mets salvaged a split of the four-game series.

The hitters, meanwhile, had a different strategy with runners in scoring position: Don’t swing. They drew 11 walks, including three with the bases loaded. The Mets left 17 runners on base.

Edwin Diaz escaped a two-on, one-out jam of his own creation in the ninth inning to end it.

A second win in a row for the Mets (13-13) also meant a winning record (4-3) on an eventful road trip that began with a benches-clearing episode in Philadelphia and included three players going on the injured list, a pair of dramatic wins against the Phillies, the Mets’ late-night firing of their hitting coaches, Jacob deGrom being scratched from his start but not going on the injured list, a brief ninth-inning power outage at Busch Stadium, a rainout with no rain and an official review of a mound visit. And just one hit from Francisco Lindor.

Lindor singled in the ninth inning — a hard ground ball through the right side of the infield — for his first hit in nine days, snapping an 0-for-26 run. He also walked three times.

The standout, though, was Walker. The only run he yielded was unearned because of Jonathan Villar’s throwing error from third base in the second inning. Walker rebounded to retire the next 18 batters, including six straight after a 17-minute rain delay in the sixth inning.

His eight strikeouts matched a season high and zero walks set a season low.

In a rotation waiting on Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) and Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring), Walker has been a stabilizing presence.

The Mets have three pitchers among the top 20 in ERA in the majors. DeGrom is first at 0.51. Marcus Stroman ranks 10th with a 2.12 mark. And Walker is tied for 16th at 2.38.

Walker is ahead of the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer, the Nationals’ Max Scherzer, the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara.

Righthander John Gant — a former Mets minor-leaguer traded to the Braves in the 2015 deal for Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson — gave up two runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

The Mets scored both of those runs during a hitless rally in the fifth. Pete Alonso led off by reaching on Nolan Arenado’s throwing error, his hustle down the first-base alone allowing him to avoid a tag attempt from Paul Goldschmidt.

Then Gant walked three consecutive batters, including Villar to force in the tying run.

A reliever, Kodi Whitley, walked a fourth batter, James McCann, to force in the go-ahead run.