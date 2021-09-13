With season winding down, Mets very much alive for wild card

As the regular season dipped under the three-week mark Monday, the Mets registered as a wild card in the wild-card race, if you will, their path to the postseason unlikely but possible — perhaps surprisingly so.

Entering the day, they ranked last of the five teams competing for the last National League playoff berth, just three games behind the tied Padres and Reds but also trailing the Cardinals and Phillies.

Fortunately for the Mets, though, they host the Cardinals for three games through Wednesday and the Phillies this weekend, putting their fate somewhat in their own hands.

"They know what's at stake," manager Luis Rojas said Monday afternoon. "They've been getting ready the same way since the start of the season but you very well know that there's something different to it in September. It's not that we change the way we do things, it's just natural there's an adrenaline rush that’s going to kick in."

The Mets have floated around .500 for about a month, so it might seem silly to talk about the playoffs. They have shown little to prove that they deserve it or are capable of stringing together enough high-quality games to overcome these long odds.

But the other contending clubs aren’t exactly in a power position, either.

The Padres, offseason darlings who have learned that winning in the summer is much more difficult, have an obscenely difficult remaining schedule: 10 games against the Giants, four against Atlanta, three against the Cardinals and three against the Dodgers. Already beleaguered by pitcher injuries, they lost Blake Snell to a groin issue over the weekend.

The Reds have a far easier slate the rest of the way — hello, Pirates (nine games) and Nationals (four games) — but have struggled lately and still have an unreliable bullpen. They are awaiting the return of Jesse Winker, one of their most productive hitters, who has been on the injured list for almost a month because of an intercostal strain.

And then there are offensively inconsistent St. Louis and Mets-style mess Philadelphia, whom the Mets can handle themselves this week.

The Phillies, in particular, seem passable. In the NL East, Atlanta remained in first heading into action Monday, 4 1/2 games ahead of Philly. The Mets were right behind them at five back.

Asking about his team having a significant say in the wild-card race, Rojas defaulted to his usual clichés about focusing only on the Mets’ next game.

"There’s a lot of things you can’t control, in life and baseball," Rojas said, though the Mets’ playoff life seems not to fall into that basket. "I’ve always said it regardless of where we’ve been — first place, second place, you name it — we gotta worry about today. That’s why [Sunday] we came in and played winning baseball again. We were worrying about [that game] and nothing else.

"We weren’t scoreboard watching, we weren’t thinking about this series against the Cardinals, we weren’t thinking about the series against the Phillies or the amount of games we have left. We gotta keep it that way. If we change, there’s a bad thing called anxiety that’s going to take over in the clubhouse. We don’t need that at this point."

All this for a chance to face, probably, the Dodgers and Max Scherzer in the NL wild-card game in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

Rojas will worry about that only if he needs to. With occasional peeks at the standings between now and then.

"The focus is here, on our game," he said. "Then after our game is done, we look at where we stand and get ready for next game."