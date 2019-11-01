Source: Mets plan to hire Carlos Beltran as manager

The Mets plan to hire Carlos Beltran as the team's new manager of the Mets, a source confirmed.

For Beltran, 42, this marks a return to the organization for which he is an all-time great. He played for the Mets from 2005-11, making it to five All-Star Games and winning three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers (before getting traded to the Giants for Zack Wheeler in July 2011). He publicly feuded with ownership toward the end of his time in Queens, but he has insisted in recent weeks that he is leaving the past in the past and those disagreements weren’t relevant to his quest to get this job.

Beltran, widely regarded for his baseball acumen, said he turned down chances to interview for the Cubs and Padres’ manager gigs, noting that he wanted to stay in New York. He interviewed for the Yankees’ job after the 2017 season and has been a member of their front office since December.

And so ends the Mets’ search for a manager, which began officially on Oct. 3, when chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen flew to Florida to fire Mickey Callaway.

The Mets brought in at least nine candidates for in-person interviews, slowly paring that list through two additional rounds of such meetings. The list of those known to have interviewed: now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi, Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Mets quality-control coach Luis Rojas, Nationals infield/first-base coach Tim Bogar, Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, Padres first-base coach Skip Schumaker and Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

Despite getting burned by Callaway’s underwhelming tenure — 163-161 over two seasons in which the Mets missed the playoffs — as a first-timer in that role, the Mets did not value major-league managerial experience during this process. Excluding interim stints for a couple of the names above, the only known candidate who had been a manager in the majors before was Girardi, who led the Marlins for a season and the Yankees for a decade. Philadelphia hired him last week and introduced him Monday.

Instead, Van Wagenen looked at baseball lifers with a variety of career paths and held true to his word to consider “outside-the-box” options, much as he was a year ago, when Wilpon hired Jacob deGrom’s agent to be the Mets’ baseball operations head. Beltran has never coached or managed at any level and is only two years removed from playing. Perez has spent most of his post-playing career as a broadcaster and analyst. Bell has run Arizona’s player-development department for about a decade.

