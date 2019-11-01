Report: Mets choose Carlos Beltran for manager's job

In searching for a new manager, the Mets decided on one of their own: Carlos Beltran.

Beltran, the nine-time All-Star who spent about half of his 20-year career playing in New York, is returning to the Mets as manager, a source confirmed Friday.

Although he has never managed or coached at any level, Beltran is highly regarded for his baseball acumen, was a candidate for the Yankees’ manager job after the 2017 season and had worked as a special adviser for the Yankees since December.

In picking Beltran, the Mets found someone who has extensive experience in the market, knows how to handle the media, is bilingual and can bridge the divide between Americans and Hispanic players that often exists in clubhouses, and is acutely aware of the challenges working for the Mets sometimes presents.

For the Mets, this hire is historic. Beltran, a Puerto Rico native, will be the first Hispanic manager in franchise history.

For Beltran, 42, this marks a return to the organization for which he is an all-time great. He played for the Mets from 2005-11, making it to five All-Star Games and winning three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers (before getting traded to the Giants for Zack Wheeler in July 2011). He publicly feuded with ownership toward the end of his time in Queens, but he has insisted in recent weeks that he is leaving the past in the past and those disagreements weren’t relevant to his quest to get this job.

If and when he gets voted into Cooperstown, Beltran has said in the past, he very well may don a Mets logo on his cap.

“I feel personally that my numbers with the Mets (were) the best numbers that I put up with any team,” Beltran told Newsday in August. “Even though we didn’t win anything, I feel like I did my part.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His playing career — which brought him to the Yankees from 2014-16 — ended with a World Series championship with the Astros in 2017. Beltran was pegged quickly by those in the industry as a future manager if he wanted to be, and he said last month that he turned down chances to interview for the Cubs and Padres’ openings, noting that he wanted to stay in New York.

And so ends the Mets’ manager search, which began officially on Oct. 3, when chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen flew to Florida to fire Mickey Callaway. Van Wagenen, looking to hire his first manager after inheriting Callaway a year ago, promised a thorough and deliberate process — and delivered.

The Mets brought in at least 10 candidates for in-person interviews, slowly paring that list through two additional rounds of such meetings. Beltran and ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez were the final two candidates, reports earlier Friday said.

“I would like to thank the Mets for the incredible opportunity to have interviewed for the managerial position,” Perez, who also has lived in Puerto Rico for much of his life, tweeted Friday. “That being said, I am even prouder that @CarlosBeltran15 is going to be the next manager of the @Mets.”

Among those who also reportedly made it to the last round, a sitdown with owner Fred Wilpon: Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy. Now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi, Mets quality-control coach Luis Rojas, Nationals infield/first-base coach Tim Bogar, Padres first-base coach Skip Schumaker and Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell were all involved earlier in the process.

Despite getting burned by Callaway’s underwhelming tenure — 163-161 over two seasons in which the Mets missed the playoffs — as a first-timer in that role, the Mets did not value major-league managerial experience during this process. Excluding interim stints for a couple of the names above, the only known candidate who had been a manager in the majors before was Girardi, who led the Marlins for a season and the Yankees for a decade. Philadelphia hired him last week and introduced him Monday.

Instead, Van Wagenen looked at baseball lifers with a variety of career paths. He held true to his word to consider “outside-the-box” options, much as he was a year ago, when the Wilpons hired Jacob deGrom’s agent to be the Mets’ baseball operations head.