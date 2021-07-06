Carlos Carrasco threw one simulated inning of live batting practice Tuesday, as scheduled, his first time facing hitters in two months.

Still trying to come back from the right hamstring tear suffered in mid-March, he faced three bench players — righthanded-hitters Jose Peraza and Kevin Pillar, plus lefty Billy McKinney — tossed 20 pitches and reached the mid-90s with his fastball.

"He came out and he was really excited," manager Luis Rojas said. "He told me that his heart was beating really fast. I was like good, that's getting some adrenaline rush. For him, it felt really good to be throwing on the Citi Field mound against batters for the first time."

Rojas added that Carrasco is penciled for another live BP session "maybe this weekend." Acting general manager Zack Scott indicated Monday that Carrasco will begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment after facing hitters once or twice.

The Mets expect Carrasco back in late July.

Personnel news

The Mets’ pitching depth took yet another hit Tuesday when they put righthander Corey Oswalt on the injured list with right knee inflammation.

The severity of Oswalt’s issue is unclear. After posting a 3.48 ERA in one start and two long relief appearances, he had positioned himself as the Mets’ likely No. 5 starter coming out of the All-Star break.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse was righthander Robert Stock. He is likely to start against the Brewers on Wednesday. The Mets claimed him off waivers from the Cubs last month.

In parts of four major-league seasons with the Padres, Red Sox and Cubs, Stock has a 4.66 ERA in 53 games (one start).

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup to rest, Rojas said. He played four games in three days upon returning from the injured list . . . The Rangers’ Adam Fox, a Jericho native who last week was honored with the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL, hung out on the field during batting practice. He chatted and swapped autographed jerseys with Francisco Lindor.