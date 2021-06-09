BALTIMORE — Carlos Carrasco has taken another step back.

The Mets have "backed off" from the Carrasco throwing bullpen sessions, manager Luis Rojas said, instead putting more of his focus into strengthening the right hamstring he tore almost three months ago.

"There is no re-injury or anything like that," manager Luis Rojas said. "It’s just, we still have to put some more strain on that hamstring before we ramp up his baseball progression, his throwing progression. So that’s the task at hand right now. He’s fully on board and everyone here is fully on board."

Last week, Rojas said Carrasco was throwing bullpen sessions. On Wednesday, he said Carrasco was not throwing bullpen sessions but had been throwing off the slope of the mound (a routine and less strenuous activity).

Checking in

Jose Martinez, who tore the meniscus in his left knee during spring training, has not begun baseball activities.

"This injury is very delicate," Rojas said. "He needs a really healed up knee to 100% before he starts doing baseball stuff, running. But he’s doing gym stuff. He’s swimming and doing different things."

The rehabbers

Luis Guillorme (strained right oblique) played a full nine innings with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, his first time doing so in five rehabilitation games. The Mets expect to activate him this weekend.

"We’re building him up as an everyday player, so he comes in and he’s ready to play," Rojas said.

Albert Almora Jr. (left shoulder contusion) played five innings, just as he did in his first game Tuesday.

Rotation rejiggering

The Mets’ rotation for Friday-Sunday against the Padres: Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Joey Lucchesi.

Because they want to keep Stroman on mostly regular rest, they pushed back Lucchesi another day, meaning he will pitch on eight days of rest.