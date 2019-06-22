TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Chicago Cubs

Print

See photos from the games between the Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago from Thursday, June 20, 2019 to Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Todd Frazier is a little sheepish as he
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier smiles after hitting a two RBI home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418v) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets Left fielder J.D. Davis celebrates after scoring on a base hit by New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto in the fifth inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418r) Chicago
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward hits a single in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418o) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (R) attempts to turn a two RBi single into a double as he is tagged out by Chicago Cubs second baseman Addison Russell (L) under the watch of umpire Dan Bellino (C) in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418p) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (L) and New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (R) chase a bobbled ball hit by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418q) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (R) celebrates with New York Mets third base coach Gary DiScarina (L) after hitting a two RBI home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418n) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario reacts after hitting a double in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418k) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws in the first inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418l) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario hits a double in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418m) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos tosses his bat as he draws a walk in the second inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418i) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (C) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418h) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier tosses his bat as he draws a walk in the first inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418g) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso heads to the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418y) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (L) celebrates after hitting a two RBI home run in the fifth inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10319418t) New
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (L) celebrates with New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (R) after hitting a two RBI home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, June 22, 2019. 

The Mets' Jeff McNeil celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

The Mets' Jeff McNeil celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Cubs during the third inning in Chicago on Friday.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, scores on a
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, scores on a one-run single by Yu Darvish as New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido looks to the field during the second inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas reacts
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas reacts after third baseman J.D. Javier made a fielding error during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, celebrates with
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, celebrates with Pete Alonso after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Country music singer Ryan Hurd throws out a
Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Country music singer Ryan Hurd throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood, left, and catcher
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood, left, and catcher Willson Contreras head off the field after the top of the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs with Robinson Cano during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates his
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs with Michael Conforto during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets interim pitching coach Phil Regan
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets interim pitching coach Phil Regan hits balls in the outfield during batting before the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, bottom, is out
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, bottom, is out as he slides into second base as Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez makes the throw to first base during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago. Robinson Cano was out at first.

New York Mets starting pitcher Walker Lockett sits
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets starting pitcher Walker Lockett sits in the dugout after being taken out of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Walker Lockett walks back to
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Walker Lockett walks back to the dugout after being taken out of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after hitting an
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after hitting an RBI triple against the New York Mets during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Walker Lockett pitches against the
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Walker Lockett pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier is hit by
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Todd Frazier is hit by a pitch thrown by Chicago Cubs' Tyler Chatwood during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier reacts after being
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Todd Frazier reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Chicago Cubs' Tyler Chatwood during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones, right, jokes with fans during batting practice for the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Amed Rosario, left, is out
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Amed Rosario, left, is out as he slides into second base as Chicago Cubs' Daniel Descalso makes a throw to first base during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago. Carlos Gomez was out at first for the double play.

The Mets' Walker Lockett, right, reacts as the
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

The Mets' Walker Lockett, right, reacts as the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber celebrates scoring a run during the third inning on Thursday in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, slides safely into
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, slides safely into third base with a triple ahead of a tag by New York Mets' Todd Frazier during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

New York Mets' Todd Frazier, rear, rounds the
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

New York Mets' Todd Frazier, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs' Adbert Alzolay, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, slides safely into
Photo Credit: AP/Jim Young

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, slides safely into home plate ahead of a tag by New York Mets' Wilson Ramos during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chicago.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

6/22/19: Stanton leads Yanks to 8th straight win Highlights: Yankees 7, Astros 5
Giancarlo Stanton rips his second two-run single of Highlights: Stanton's go-ahead single in 7th
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Rieber: Stanton turns boos into cheers with 4 RBIs
Todd Frazier is a little sheepish as he Todd Frazier initially believes HR is a mere pop-up
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees follows through on Stanton lifts Yankees to eighth straight victory
Zack Britton and Austin Romine of the Yankees Britton gets chance to close, escapes trouble for save
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search