Mets acquire righthander Chris Bassitt from Athletics

Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Forty-eight hours after MLB lifted its transaction freeze, the Mets made a big move Saturday night, acquiring righthanded starter Chris Bassitt from the Athletics for a pair of minor-league pitchers, the team announced.

Bassitt helps fill out — and, crucially, solidify — a Mets rotation that should be one of the best in baseball if each pitcher performs to his potential. Their first five will be, in some order: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker, who was an All-Star last season.

The Mets traded righthanders J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to Oakland, a significant but tolerable cost for a team in win-now mode.

Bassitt, scheduled to be a free agent after this season, is 33 and was a late bloomer with Oakland, not establishing himself as a full-time big-leaguer until 2019. He had a 3.15 ERA last year, when he was an All-Star for the first time, and has a 3.26 ERA the past three years.

Last season probably was his best extended stretch of success, including career bests in strikeout rate (25%), walk rate (6.1%), WHIP (1.06) and opponents’ batting average (.216).

He made scary headlines in August 2021 when he was hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of the White Sox’s Brian Goodwin, causing a fracture and necessitating surgery. After missing about a month, he returned for two abbreviated starts, allowing one run in 6 1⁄3 innings.

With Bassitt joining Scherzer as offseason rotation additions, the Mets can push Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Jordan Yamamoto — all of whom have major-league experience — into the Triple-A Syracuse portion of the depth chart, waiting for an inevitable need in the majors.

Ginn was among the Mets’ best pitching prospects. He was considered a potential first-round draft pick before needing Tommy John surgery in 2020, and when he fell to the second round, the Mets snagged him.

This is the latest in a series of deals in which the Mets have shown a willingness to trade prospects acquired by former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Of their six-man 2020 draft class, one player remains: Eric Orze.

Turning the 27-year-old Oller into (part of) Bassitt is a win for the Mets’ pro scouting and player development departments. They plucked him from the Giants’ system in the minor-league phase of the 2019 Rule 5 draft. He ended up their minor-league pitcher of the year in 2021 after posting strong numbers with Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton.

