Mets fill out Carlos Beltran's first coaching staff

Mets manager Carlos Beltran smiles during an introductory news conference on Nov. 4. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Carlos Beltran’s first coaching staff as Mets manager will have plenty of familiar names.

The Mets announced their 2020 coaches Sunday, and six of the nine were with the organization last season.

The top spots were already known: Hensley Meulens as bench coach, Chili Davis as hitting coach and Jeremy Hefner as pitching coach.

Then there are the returnees: Tom Slater as assistant hitting coach, Gary DiSarcina as third-base/infield coach, bullpen coach Ricky Bones and quality-control/outfield coach Luis Rojas (plus Davis).

And a couple of internal promotees: Jeremy Accardo to assistant pitching coach (from interim pitching strategist) and Tony DeFrancesco to first-base/catching coach (from Triple-A manager).

“We are excited to complete our coaching staff following a very thoughtful and extensive process,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Carlos drove this search and prioritized talented coaches who share his players-first vision and complement his skill sets.”

Beltran said in a statement, “Each member of the staff brings a unique perspective and expertise that will give myself and all of our players the tools they need to succeed.”

Rojas and DeFrancesco, who both have extensive managing experience in the minors, interviewed for the managerial opening before the Mets decided on Beltran.

Phil Regan, 82, who spent the second half of last season as the interim pitching coach, is returning to his previous role of minor-league assistant pitching coordinator.

