Mets

Mets announce coaching staff under Buck Showalter

Mets first-base coach Glenn Sherlock at Citi Field

Mets first-base coach Glenn Sherlock at Citi Field on Aug. 21, 2019. Credit: Newsday/Chris Ware

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
The Mets on Friday announced Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022.

Longtime Showalter aide Glenn Sherlock was named bench coach.

Eric Chavez was added as hitting coach after getting hired earlier this offseason by the Yankees as an assistant hitting coach. Chavez made the switch for a promotion with the Yankees’ blessing.

The rest of the new coaches: Wayne Kirby (first base), Joey Cora (third base), Craig Bjornson (bullpen) and Jeremy Barnes (assistant hitting).

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is the only holdover from former manager Luis Rojas’ staff. The Mets did not hire an assistant pitching coach after having one last season.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

