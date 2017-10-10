CHICAGO — The Mets officially announced their intent to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, which will become the club’s Triple-A affiliate after the 2018 season. Under the agreement, the Chiefs will play at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse through at least 2025.

“This partnership will help attract new and old fans alike, and support economic growth in the Syracuse community for years to come,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “It is a home run that ensures the Chiefs stay right where they belong while the next generation of amazin’ greats is fostered right here in Central New York.”

The Chiefs are affiliated with the Nationals through the 2018 season with the Mets slated to move in the following year. But a source with knowledge of the talks said there’s a small chance that the Mets could negotiate an agreement that allows their Triple-A team to be moved from Las Vegas to Syracuse starting next season, one year earlier.

In a statement, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon thanked Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Charles Schumer, and Onondaga County executive Joanie Mahoney for their work to hash out the deal.

Said Wilpon: “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the staff to continue to bring affordable, family entertainment to baseball fans in Syracuse.”